Emmerdale spoilers: Stalking horror, deadly stun and shock return in special flash-forward episodes

Emmerdale spoilers reveal a look at a special week of episodes for Noah, Gabby and Cain.

The week of May 9 will be special episodes and they use flashforward scenes to give viewers storylines that interweave multiple characters all dealing with difficult situations.

But what will the future hold for them all?

As the week starts, viewers will see a misty graveyard with an open grave.

The slamming of an iron cell door and the sounds of gunshots ring out in the woods before we see a steaming car crumpled having just had a terrible accident.

What does the week hold for Cain? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for May 2-6

Emmerdale spoilers: Cain and Al’s feud

The war between Cain Dingle and Al Chapman has been going on for months and shows no signs of stopping.

Could this week be the climax of their feud?

Noah’s obsession with Chloe escalates (Credit: ITV)

Noah’s obsession with Chloe becomes dangerous?

Meanwhile Noah’s obsession with Chloe has escalated.

Noah has started to stalk his ex-girlfriend Chloe as his attempts to spend time with her have been failing.

The teenager begins tracking Chloe’s phone and spying on her using a hightech drone.

How will Chloe and her friends react when Noah’s behaviour is exposed?

Is Jamie back? (Credit: ITV)

Jamie returns to the village?

Elsewhere Gabby Thomas is up at Home Farm all alone and worries Jamie Tate is back from the ‘dead’ and looming around the property.

After overhearing Millie giving baby Thomas a message from their dad, Gabby suspected the father of her son could still be alive.

Not long later Gabby and Dawn discovered that Jamie is still alive, but decided to keep the information to themselves.

In the upcoming episodes, things start to go bump in the night for Gabby at Home Farm.

Could she find herself in a highly dangerous situation?

Read more: Emmerdale in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s arriving in the village this year?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Have you been watching Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!