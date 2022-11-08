In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Sam collapses after Samson vows to never end up like his dad has done.

Sam and Samson argue over Samson’s treatment of Esther.

Things get heated and Samson spits out harsh words about his father, watching Sam collapse soon after.

But, is Sam dead in Emmerdale spoilers?

Sam got injured in the storm

The Emmerdale 50th anniversary storm claimed a few lives, one of which was almost Sam’s.

The storm had caused a barn full of cows to collapse, causing a cow stampede at Moira’s farm.

Nate, Belle and Sam were working on the farm when disaster struck.

Whilst Nate ended up getting trampled on by the cows, Sam tried to run to safety.

Jumping over some hay bales, Sam ended up landing on a tractor, becoming impaled by the spikes.

Things weren’t looking good for him, but Nate and Belle managed to cut him free and take him to hospital.

Luckily Sam survived, but is death just around the corner?

Emmerdale spoilers: Sam collapses

Samson clearly hasn’t learnt his lesson since the last time he had an argument with Sam.

He forgets all about his dad’s near-death experience and starts another row with him, yet again.

Sam is furious when he learns that Samson has suggested that Amelia puts Esther up for adoption.

He can’t believe what he’s hearing when he finds out that Samson has reported Amelia to social services so that Esther could be taken away from her.

Sam is heartbroken and confronts Samson on his actions.

He tells him that when Alice died, he sacrificed everything to be there for him, suggesting that he should step up to the plate for his own daughter.

Samson isn’t the sentimental type and instead blurts out in rage that he never wants to be like Sam.

In a shocking turn of events, Sam collapses to the floor.

Has Samson’s outburst killed Sam?

Will Sam die?

Sam managed to survive the storm (just about), but will he survive the wrath of Samson?

Sam’s doing everything he can to be there for his son, but Samson doesn’t seem to care.

Is the stress just too much for Sam to cope with?

Is Sam’s condition serious?

Will Sam die?

