Fans of Emmerdale and Sam Dingle have been left in a state of disbelief by scenes in its most recent episodes.

Sam is currently recovering after being impaled on a spike. However, viewers have found themselves baffled by his quick recovery.

As the storm struck, Sam was seriously injured and almost died.

It seemed as though he would be another casualty.

Sam was impaled on a tractor as the storm struck (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: What happened to Sam?

As the storm hit Emmerdale, a stampeding herd of cows rushed Sam, Belle and Nate.

Sam leapt to safety by jumping over a fence.

Unfortunately, he landed on the prongs of a nearby tractor.

Belle and Nate found Sam, barely conscious and impaled.

Many predicted that Sam would die of his horrific injuries.

However, after surgery, the surgeon told Sam’s wife Lydia that he should make a full recovery.

Sam had surgery for a life-threatening injury last week, but appears to be recovering quick (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Sam leaves fans baffled

Recent scenes on Emmerdale have showed Sam doing very well in spite of his severe injuries.

But fans were baffled at how quickly Sam has recovered considering his accident was only last week.

“Sam out of hospital already, more miracles performed at Hotten General,” laughed one fan.

Sam out of hospital already ffs, more miracles performed at Hotten General #emmerdale — heanesy (@mheanes) October 26, 2022

“I can’t believe that Sam is out of hospital that quick. Had a ruddy great spike through him,” commented another.

#Emmerdale I cant believe Sam is out of hospital that quick.Had a ruddy great spike through him. — andrew barnard (@Felstedboy) October 26, 2022



“I must say, for someone who got impaled by a tractor, Sam Dingle is a mighty healthy colour. No swelling or bruising on his face, neck, arm or hands. It’s a miracle,” said a disbelieving viewer.

I must say, for someone who got impaled by a tractor, Sam Dingle is a mighty healthy colour. No swelling or bruising on his face, neck, arm or hands. It’s a miracle 🤷‍♀️ #emmerdale @TheEmmerdaily @emmerdale — WhoWantsBoundaries (@filter_who) October 24, 2022

“Is Sam the bionic man? [BLEEP] last week he was impaled on a 8ft long fork. This show is a joke,” another incredulous fan commented.

Liv said an emotional goodbye to Vinny (credit: ITV)

A village in tatters

The village is currently recovering from the storm.

As the storm struck, it killed both Harriet Finch and Liv Flaherty.

A quad biking accident killed Harriet.

Then, an out-of-control caravan crushed and killed Liv.

Sam was lucky to survive his injuries.

In this respect, his recovery seems to be going very well indeed.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Did you notice Sam’s quick recovery? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of tonight’s episode!