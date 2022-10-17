Emmerdale: Sam Dingle to die after Harriet’s shocking death?

Emmerdale character Sam Dingle‘s life is in huge danger after he was impaled on a piece of tractor machinery.

The storm has hit the village of Emmerdale and sadly it was confirmed that Harriet Finch had died.

Meanwhile it looks like Sam will be left fighting for his life.

Will Sam die?

Harriet died (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Harriet’s fate revealed

In last night’s episode (Sunday, October 16) the storm started to sweep through the village.

As pregnant 16-year-old Amelia went into the fields to meet boyfriend Noah for a picnic, the wind began to pick up.

Dan realised his daughter was in danger and his girlfriend Harriet went out to look for her.

Meanwhile newlyweds Kim and Will found out Amelia was missing.

Kim went out on her horse and went looking around Home Farm to see if she could find the teen.

Harriet took a quad bike but ended up coming off as she swerved to avoid a tree.

As Harriet fell down into a ravine, the quad bike followed and left her trapped.

Soon Kim came along and managed to get her out from under the bike.

But it wasn’t long before lightning hit the quad bike sending Kim flying.

Kim hit her head on a rock as she fell and it looked like it could be the end.

However when she came to, she realised that Harriet had died.

The cows began chasing Nate and Sam (Credit: ITV)

Cow stampede leaves Sam’s life in danger

Meanwhile Nate, Belle and Sam tried to deal with the cows up at Moira’s farm.

As the barn began to collapse, the cows came out and began running towards Nate and Sam.

Nate ended up falling down in cows’ path, meanwhile Sam managed to jump over a hay bale.

As Nate fell down, it looked like he was the one in danger.

However after the cows had gone, he managed to get up.

Belle and Nate went to check on Sam and it turned out he had jumped onto a piece of tractor machinery, impaling him.

Is Sam going to survive?

Is this the end for Sam? (Credit: ITV)

Is Sam going to die?

Emmerdale are remaining tight-lipped on who will live and die during the storm.

Sam has been in Emmerdale since 1995.

But it looks like no one is safe from the storm. Is this the end for Sam Dingle?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

