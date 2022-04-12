Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Marlon has a meeting with the consultant.

Meanwhile Mary is worried about how much stress Rhona is under and suggests that she and Marlon separate.

What will Rhona do?

Paddy organises an Easter egg hunt (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mary worries about Rhona

A few weeks ago, Rhona and Marlon’s lives were changed when Marlon suffered a stroke.

He has been in the hospital ever since and has been focusing on his recovery.

Meanwhile Rhona is determined to bring him back home.

In next week’s scenes Paddy sets up an Easter egg hunt and Marlon watches via video. Rhona’s grateful to Paddy for finding a way to include Marlon.

The next day. Rhona is shocked by how much the activity from the day before has taken out of Marlon.

She hopes his exhaustion won’t impact his consultancy meeting.

Meanwhile Mary confides in Faith about how much stress Rhona is under and worries about how she’ll cope as a full-time carer for Marlon.

The consultant assures Marlon that although she’s pleased with his progress, he’s in the best place possible, but he’s gutted he can’t go home.

Rhona presses the consultant for a timeline on his recovery. But will he be able to give her an answer?

Mary suggests to Rhona that she splits up with Marlon (Credit: ITV)

Mary suggests Rhona and Marlon split

When Rhona arrives back in the village, she lashes out when she sees Mary with Faith in the pub.

After her outburst, Mary worries that Marlon’s move home will only increase Rhona’s exhaustion and urges her to consider the impact it will have on herself and the kids.

Rhona is horrified when Mary suggests that she and Marlon separate and decides to throw her out, completely appalled by her mother’s insensitivity.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

