Emmerdale spoilers: THREE weddings and a baby for 2022, producer confirms

Emmerdale producers Laura Shaw and Jane Hudson have confirmed there will be three weddings and a new baby arriving in Emmerdale in 2022.

In a recent virtual press event, Laura Shaw and Jane Hudson revealed some huge spoilers for 2022.

One huge spoiler is that there will be three weddings and a birth in the village this year.

Emmerdale spoilers: Producers confirms three weddings

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media, Jane revealed: “There may be a wedding this summer. You’ll have to wait and see, but you might not guess who that is right now.”

One couple we know will be getting married is Billy and Dawn, who recently got engaged.

Dawn and Billy’s wedding date is Valentine’s Day (Credit: ITV)

Laura spilled some details of their huge day: “Their wedding definitely will happen this year and it will happen on the most romantic day of the year on Valentine’s Day!

“Is it going to be happy ever after for these two or will disaster strike? I suspect it’s probably the latter.”

It sounds like there will be a few weddings in 2022 (Credit: ITV)

She continued: “We’ve also got another wedding coming up, a third one beyond that and that’s a bit more of an unexpected twist, that’s going to shock a few of our villagers and ruffle a few feathers.

“But that is for later in the year and I can’t tell you too much about that.”

A baby will arrive in 2022

Jane also revealed in new Emmerdale spoilers that a baby will be arriving this year.

There will be another baby arriving in Emmerdale – but who’s the mother? (Credit: ITV)

She said: “There will be a baby arriving in Emmerdale before the year is out.”

However she didn’t reveal who the mum would be, teasing there are plenty of female characters in the village who could give birth.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

