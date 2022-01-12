Emmerdale’s Jamie Tate WILL make a return after faking his death, hints producer

Emmerdale producers Laura Shaw and Jane Hudson have hinted that Jamie could be back as it appears this storyline isn’t over.

Last year, Jamie wanted to flee the village to get away from his mum Kim and Gabby Thomas, who was pregnant with his child.

Jamie crashed his car into a lake (Credit: ITV)

He appeared to be driving away from the village when he went off the road and crashed into a lake.

His body was never discovered leaving village residents to presume he had died.

Kim held out hope her son was alive, but after Jamie didn’t turn up to his ex-wife Andrea’s memorial, she started to think he was dead.

However when Andrea’s mother Hazel took Jamie and Andrea’s daughter, Millie, back to live with her, viewers discovered Jamie is alive.

Jamie is alive but living away from the village (Credit: ITV)

He hasn’t returned to the village but it seems this storyline may not be over yet.

Emmerdale: Kim to find out the truth about Jamie in 2022?

In a recent online press event, Entertainment Daily discovered Kim could learn the truth about Jamie this year.

Producer Laura Shaw said: “Up at Home Farm, we know that Jamie Tate is actually still alive of course. So obviously that information is still to come out.

“Who’s going to find out? What will they do once they know?

Will Kim find out the truth about Jamie? (Credit: ITV)

“We know what a tough cookie Kim is but we also know that Jamie is her Achilles heel so I’m pretty sure we can expect huge fireworks if she ever finds out just how much he’s betrayed her.”

Will Kim find out the truth? Could Jamie return to the village this year?

