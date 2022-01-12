Emmerdale producer delivers music for fans’ ears about Meena – finally!

Emmerdale producer Jane Hudson has confirmed that Meena ‘will get what’s coming to her’.

Last year it was revealed Meena, who arrived in the village in 2020, was a murderer.

Meena killed her best friend Nadine before arriving in Emmerdale. Since her arrival she has killed Leanna Cavanagh, Andrea Tate and Ben Tucker.

She has also attempted to kill Victoria Sugden, Priya Sharma and is currently holding Vinny Dingle and her sister Manpreet captive in a barn.

Meena has killed four people (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

For months viewers have been left wondering if Meena will ever get caught.

However Emmerdale producer Jane Hudson has confirmed Meena will get what’s coming to her, but it looks like there’s more to come in this storyline.

Emmerdale producer confirms Meena ‘will get what’s coming to her’

Meena murdered Leanna (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media at a virtual press event, Jane was asked what’s ahead for the Meena storyline and if she will get her comeuppance soon.

Jane responded: “Well I think it’s fair to say judgement day for Meena is coming. Whether she will get away with murder or not you’re going to have to wait and find out.

There’s more to come (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for January 17-21

“There are still some more twists and turns to be had in this story, some that you probably won’t see coming but I think we’re all agreed that Meena can pretty much do anything but yes judgement day is coming.

“It won’t play out quite as you expect and there will be a lasting effect on a lot of our villagers but I think within the next few months, Meena will get what’s coming to her shall we say.”

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Have you been following Meena’s storyline? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!