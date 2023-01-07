Emmerdale spoilers: The police swarm the village as they close in on Kyle

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, the police swarm the village and take villagers in for questioning to get closer to the truth about Kyle.

As Matty, Moira, Mackenzie and Amy are all taken in and grilled, will they stick to their story?

Or, will the truth about Kyle be confirmed in Emmerdale spoilers?

Can everyone stick to the story? (Credit: ITV)

The police question Matty, Moira, Mack and Amy

Next week, the police swarm through the village and take Matty, Moira, Mack and Amy to the station for questioning.

Moira sticks to the story as the police bring up her trip to Belfast with Kyle.

Mack also does well at being interrogated.

Amy and Matty however start to panic, with Matty feeling especially under pressure as he’s reminded about the consequences of lying to the police.

Back at home, all four regroup and talk through their statements.

It suddenly hits them how much they’re risking.

They’d do anything to protect Kyle.

But, will the police see through their lies?

Kyle doesn’t want to hide the truth any longer (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Kyle confesses again

Later on, Moira worries about getting Caleb involved in the case.

She doesn’t know whether she can trust him but has no other options.

Caleb understands where she is coming from but promises that he knows what’s best to help Kyle and tells Moira and Amy to stop questioning him.

Moira breathes a sigh of relief when Cain lets her call him.

However, they’re not out of the woods yet as the police arrive to take Kyle back to the station.

They need to question him again.

At the station, Kyle confirms again that he was the one to kill Al.

But, will the police believe Kyle’s version of events?

Or, have his family done enough to save his bacon?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2023? Meet this year’s full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Will the police believe Kyle’s version of events? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!