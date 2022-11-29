In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Matty makes a worrying discovery as Amy and Kyle return to the village.

As Kyle tries to settle back home, Matty fears that something isn’t right.

But, what does Matty discover in Emmerdale spoilers?

Amy, Kyle and Moira are back (Credit: ITV)

Matty feels shut out by Amy

Moira, Amy and Kyle all return home but the tension in the air isn’t any smaller than when they left.

Matty is devastated that the three were shutting him out from the truth about Kyle.

Things are made worse when Matty confronts Amy.

She tells him that their relationship is over, leaving him heartbroken.

Amy makes it clear that she’s only able to focus her attention on protecting Kyle.

However, as Matty pleads for Amy to let him in, Amy makes up with her boyfriend.

But, will they all go back to playing happy families?

Matty worries about Kyle (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Matty makes a discovery

Later on, after arriving back to the village, the past comes back to haunt Kyle.

Al’s death is on his mind as he heads to the barn to pay his respects.

It seems that his trip away hasn’t done him any good.

He can’t get rid of the image of Al, with the guilt eating him up.

In the barn, Kyle forms a mound of rocks at the spot where Al was shot.

Matty is shocked when he finds him creating a memorial for Al.

With Amy planning for Kyle to return back to normality and go back to school, Matty has second thoughts.

He worries that Kyle isn’t in the right state of mind to go rushing back to the classroom.

But, is everything becoming too much for Kyle to bear?

Will Matty inform Amy of his concerns?

Is the truth getting harder to hide?

