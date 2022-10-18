In next week’s Emmerdale spoilers, Paddy starts to become suspicious that something’s not right when Aaron decides to leave the village.

Aaron initially wants to leave Emmerdale but has second thoughts after the storm.

However, when Chas persuades Aaron to go, Paddy starts to ask questions.

Will Paddy find out about Al and Chas’ affair in Emmerdale spoilers?

Aaron caught his mum kissing Al (Credit: ITV)

Aaron’s been keeping the affair a secret from Paddy

Viewers will know that Aaron recently caught Chas and Al kissing, confronting his mum about her affair.

Chas and Al had been planning to run away with each other, with Al promising to end things with Kerry.

However, Chas was left devastated when Kerry proposed to Al in The Woolpack and Al agreed to marry her.

Soon after, Al and Chas met up outside of the pub and Al promised Chas that he still wanted to be with her.

The pair kissed but were interrupted by Aaron.

Later on, Chas promised Aaron that she would end things with Al, despite carrying on with the affair behind her son’s back.

Aaron has kept the affair a secret from Paddy ever since although it’s been eating him up inside.

Is everything adding up for Paddy? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy becomes suspicious

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Paddy becomes suspicious when Aaron announces that he’s leaving the village.

Aaron decided to leave the village before the storm but has second thoughts.

However, Chas starts fretting that Aaron might tell Paddy the truth if he sticks around.

Due to this, she pushes the idea of him leaving, with Aaron deciding that he will go after all.

Chas breathes a sigh of relief knowing that Aaron will soon be out of sight, with her secret safe.

When Paddy finds out the news that Aaron’s leaving so soon after he arrived back, he’s devastated.

He starts to become suspicious that something isn’t right, wondering what’s provoked Aaron’s sudden change of heart.

Things don’t add up for him and he starts to question Aaron’s behaviour.

Will Aaron tell Paddy the truth?

Will the truth come out? (Credit: ITV)

Will Paddy find out about the affair?

As Paddy starts to ask questions, Chas starts to panic.

With Aaron leaving, will he leave with his mouth zipped?

Or will he go out with a bang and tell Paddy everything he knows?

The truth always has a habit of coming out!

Emmerdale usually airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

