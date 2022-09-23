Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy’s neglect pushes him and Chas further apart

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Paddy and Chas drift further apart as Paddy struggles to be there for his wife.

The stress of looking after Eve, being there for Faith and working in the pub is proving too much for Chas.

But when Paddy doesn’t help with the pressure, what will Chas do in Emmerdale spoilers?

Chas’ affair is getting serious (Credit: ITV)

Chas is drawing away from Paddy

Chas has been thinking of every excuse to spend time with Al, instead of Paddy.

Recently, Paddy surprised Chas with a trip away with him and Eve.

However, Al had already booked a cottage for them to spend the night in.

Pretending that she’d broken down, Chas told Paddy that they wouldn’t be able to make it.

Instead, she went to the cottage Al booked and brought Eve with her.

She promised that Eve would stay asleep the whole time.

Later on, Al confessed to Chas that he loved her which startled her.

He then reconfirmed his feelings, which left Chas thinking that she might be falling in love with Al too.

Is she ready to destroy what she has with Paddy to be with Al?

What’s Chas got herself into? (Credit: ITV)

Chas is under pressure in Emmerdale spoilers

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Chas is under pressure and takes it out on Paddy.

Faith is planning a day of fun activities for the family, but Chas is distracted when Al asks her to meet.

Chas agrees but is left devastated once Al ditches her to give his support to Kerry.

Later on, the pressure is getting to Chas as she deals with balancing her job at the pub with looking after Eve and being there for her mum.

She’s left furious when Paddy doesn’t chip in and heads off to work, leaving her to deal with the problems.

Cain sees that Chas is feeling stressed and offers to look after both Faith and Eve.

Will Chas use this as an opportunity to run to Al’s side?

Is she about to leave Paddy?

