Emmerdale spoilers: Most mismatched couple ever reunite

Laurel and Jai decide to give things another go

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale spoilers for next week’s episodes reveal that Jai and Laurel get back together.

The two have been on and off over the last couple of years, now it looks like they’re getting back together.

But will they finally get their happily ever after?

Jai and Laurel got together in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Jai and Laurel

Jai and Laurel began dating in 2019 and in the few years they were together they had been through a lot.

Shortly after their relationship began, Jai learnt Rachel Breckle, the mother of his son Archie, had died.

Archie came to live with Jai, but they faced more trouble when Laurel’s son Arthur began to bully Archie.

In 2020 Laurel found out she was pregnant with Jai’s baby.

However the couple were told their unborn child would have Down’s Syndrome.

After many discussions, the couple made the difficult decision to terminate the pregnancy.

Later Jai ended up betraying Laurel’s trust when he took out a loan in her name.

Jai took a loan out in Laurel’s name (Credit: ITV)

He was struggling for money and was unable to take a loan out in his name, so he took it out in Laurel’s name without telling her.

Eventually Laurel found out the truth when she went to apply for a mortgage and found out she had an unpaid loan.

As she went to report the fraud to the police, Jai came clean and their relationship ended.

Eventually they made an attempt to rekindle their relationship. But when a bag of cocaine was found in Take A Vow the same day Jai was in there, it was blamed on recovering addict Jai.

They split again but recently it was discovered that the cocaine didn’t belong to Jai, however it seemed Laurel had moved on with physiotherapist Kit.

This week Laurel broke up with Kit after finding out he had also been sleeping with her stepdaughter Gabby.

But it looks like there could be a reunion for her and Jai.

Laurel and Jai get back together (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Jai and Laurel get back together

In next week’s scenes Jai and Laurel reconnect and agree to take things further.

They’re excited to tell their kids the news that they’re back together.

