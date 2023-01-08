In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Matty is questioned by the police over Kyle’s murder of Al, but he struggles to remain composed.

As Matty feels the pressure, he tries to stick to the story.

But, will Matty crack under police questioning in Emmerdale spoilers?

Kyle told the police the truth

Recently, Kyle told the police the truth about Al’s murder.

Kyle went missing from his home and sparked panic amongst his family as they called the police to look for him.

He was found by PC Swirling, walking towards the police station whilst in his pyjamas.

PC Swirling brought him back home but Kyle had wanted to go to the station.

He then told the officer that he had been the one to kill Al.

Moira and Amy dismissed this as him just wanting to save his dad from prison.

However, after speaking to Caleb, Kyle returned to the police station with evidence.

He presented them with a bloody jumper – the one he wore when he shot Al.

Kyle was then taken in for questioning.

Emmerdale spoilers: Matty cracks when questioned?

Next week, Moira, Matty, Mackenzie and Amy are all taken in for questioning.

Moira stays composed as she’s questioned on her trip to Belfast with Kyle.

Mack tries to stick to the story that they all agreed on.

Amy struggles to keep a brave face.

However, Matty feels the pressure when he’s reminded about the severe consequences of lying to the police.

As the four regroup back at home, they realise just how much they are risking by giving a false story.

Will Matty crack when being questioned?

Will the four of them be able to stay strong for Kyle?

Or, will their story simply not add up?

