Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy and Paddy reunite?

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Mandy tries to support Paddy as his plans with his daughter Eve fall through.

As Mandy tries to juggle her beauty awards with looking after Paddy, she tries to be the friend Paddy needs.

But, is that all she wants to be? Will Mandy and Paddy reunite in Emmerdale?

Mandy and Paddy slept together (Credit: ITV)

Mandy and Paddy recently reconnected

A couple of months ago Mandy tried to support Paddy after his break-up from Chas.

The pair enjoyed spending time laughing and reminiscing over music. They then ended up sleeping together.

However, shortly after, Paddy went missing. He was later found at a local guesthouse in Skipdale.

Paddy returned to the village to say some veiled goodbyes to his loved ones before trying to take his own life.

Fortunately Paddy was prevented from doing so.

Since Paddy’s suicide attempt, Mandy and Paddy’s family and friends have been doing their best to be there for Paddy.

But, will Mandy and Paddy find time to address their night of passion?

Does Mandy have other intentions for supporting Paddy? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy supports Paddy

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Mandy takes on the role of being Paddy’s biggest supporter.

Whilst getting prepared to attend some beauty awards, Mandy does her best to be there for her friend.

However she’s forced to juggle both Paddy and the awards when Paddy gets let down by Eve.

As Mandy sets off for the awards, Paddy’s heartbroken when he arrives at The Woolpack and learns that Eve doesn’t want to spend the day with him.

Mandy’s left with a big decision – to go to the awards or stay and be there for Paddy.

Will Mandy choose Paddy?

Will this prove the perfect chance for the ex-lovers to reunite with each other?

Can Mandy be Paddy’s rock during his hour of need? And does she want more than to be just his shoulder to cry on?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

