Emmerdale spoilers: Mack left terrified as Chloe’s secret is revealed

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Chloe plans on leaving the village and ends up telling Kerry about her pregnancy.

As Chloe decides to leave, Kerry tries to change her mind.

The pressure becomes too much, and Chloe tells her that she’s pregnant.

With Mack terrified Chloe’s going to spill his secret – has the worst just happened?

What will Kerry do in Emmerdale spoilers?

Will Chloe tell Charity the truth (Credit: ITV)

Mack gets worried

Next week, Mack gets worried when he sees Chloe talking with Charity in The Woolpack.

Viewers will know that Chloe had a one-night stand with Mack and has been constantly trying to contact him.

Mack has been trying to get her to back off and leave him alone, unaware that she is pregnant.

However, nobody knows about her pregnancy apart from Chloe herself.

Next week, Mack sees his girlfriend speaking to Chloe and fears that his secret is about to be revealed.

But, does Mack need to worry?

Why is Chloe speaking to Charity?

Chloe tells Kerry about her pregnancy (Credit: ITV)

Chloe confides in Kerry

Speaking to Kerry, Chloe makes it clear that she wants Mack to pay after the one-night stand.

Kerry tells her to let things go as it will ruin his relationship with Charity – and you don’t want to mess with Charity!

Being unable to live in a village where she’ll see Mack on a regular basis, Chloe decides to move to Leeds.

This way she’ll be away from all of the trouble.

Kerry’s devastated when she learns of Chloe’s plan and tries to convince her to stay.

However, she soon learns that there’s a much bigger problem at play when Chloe tells her about her pregnancy.

How will Kerry react?

Will Charity learn the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Will Charity find out the truth?

Chloe wants to leave the village so that she can get away from Mack.

However, now that Kerry knows her secret, will Kerry tell Charity the truth before Chloe gets the chance to leave?

Or will Kerry convince Chloe to stay put and make Mack face up to his responsibilities?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

