Emmerdale fans all saying the same thing as they slam Mack fling twist

Chloe is pregnant

Emmerdale fans are all saying the same thing as it was revealed that Mack had a one-night-stand with Chloe Harris.

It was also revealed to viewers that Chloe is pregnant.

But fans are not impressed with the twist.

Emmerdale Mack in bed
Mack cheated on Charity with Chloe (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mack cheats on Charity

Back in August, Charity suffered from an ectopic pregnancy.

Charity and Mack were devastated by their loss, but got into an argument over trying for another baby.

Mack ended up getting drunk and having a one-night-stand but it wasn’t revealed who he slept with.

Charity and Mack made up, but he was left feeling very guilty.

He admitted to his friend Nate that he cheated and earlier this week, Charity’s son Ryan found out Mack cheated.

Ryan was not happy when he learnt Mack had cheated, but agreed to keep it quiet.

Meanwhile Mack’s one-night-stand continued to try and contact him.

To try and get her to leave him alone, Mack agreed to meet with her.

Will Chloe get pregnant in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)
Chloe is pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Fans all saying the same thing as they slam Mack fling twist

On the outskirts of the village, Mack waited and it was revealed to viewers that he slept with Chloe.

Mack warned Chloe to leave him alone and told her to forget what happened, but she was hiding something.

Later Chloe admitted to Kerry that she slept with Mack.

Kerry warned Chloe to stay away, saying Charity would be furious if she found out.

As Kerry left for work, Chloe pulled a positive pregnancy test out of her bag.

However fans were not impressed, saying that it was predictable that Mack slept with Chloe and would get her pregnant.

No one knows that Chloe is pregnant, but will she confide in Kerry?

Will Chloe tell Mackenzie about the baby? Will Charity find out?

