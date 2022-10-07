Emmerdale OPINION: Why Mack Boyd’s one-night stand reveal was awful

Emmerdale was getting so close to being back on top form lately, but then we had the Mack reveal.

It’s no secret that the ITV soap has been struggling since the great Meena Jutla got sent to prison never to be heard from again.

But there was a tiny bit of intrigue in one particularly storyline that has engaged viewers.

No nothing to do with the truly terrible Chas Dingle affair with Al Chapman storyline – that’s going too far.

But the left-field shock of Mackenzie Boyd cheating on Charity Dingle and the identity of his mystery lover.

For weeks viewers have seen tiny hints about who it could be.

Furtive phone calls, surprise character returns and him gamely confiding in pal Nate Robinson.

The soap itself even appeared to be thrilled with the story, having fun suggesting who his mystery lover could be.

Emmerdale is losing the plot with Mack mystery

Is it Belle Dingle? Perhaps it could be Chas Dingle? Maybe the returned Tracy Metcalfe? Or it even could be Aaron Dingle.

But it was none of these options.

And while those options would have provided a bit more enjoyment for viewers – instead we got lumbered with the obvious storyline.

For it was revealed that Mackenzie had slept with Chloe Harris.

The same Chloe Harris who was stalked by Mackenzie’s stepson Noah – and has been wrapped up in Charity’s life for months.

To suggest that the reveal was a let down is to woefully understate the feelings it caused.

For one Chloe does not have a personality – or any characterisation other than ‘Noah’s victim’ or ‘random character’s bed partner’.

Viewers know nothing about her except that her dad is apparently a big shot gangster.

And that she doesn’t do anything other than walk around the village pouting.

And as for that shocking twist that Chloe is pregnant with suddenly desperate-to-be-a-dad Mackenzie’s baby – everyone called it.

It’s a tale as old as time.

And not one that we needed to repeat.

Not when Amelia Spencer‘s running around pregnant. Or Chas Dingle’s having a tragic affair.

It’s enough that Mackenzie cheated – it really is. Once Charity finds out, it will send her fleeing back to Vanessa Woodfield.

Charity and Vanessa belong together so let’s get on with it (Credit: ITV)

Time to reunite Charity with Vanessa

But Mack could have cheated with someone in Emmerdale he had chemistry with.

Aaron for example. Or even Chas to prove that Al really is just a distraction.

But no, it had to be Chloe and it had to be obvious.

Emmerdale is letting itself down with this nonsense.

It’s turning 50 next week and it should know better by now. Lord knows fans deserve better than this contrived nonsense.

To save this – Chloe’s dad needs to be someone very important to the village’s past and he better arrive soon.

