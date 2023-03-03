Emmerdale spoilers: Kyle lashes out in violent rage again

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Kyle lashes out in a violent rage again as he takes his anger out on Carl.

A furious Nicola confronts Cain and Amy over Kyle’s behaviour.

Why does Kyle lash out at Carl in Emmerdale spoilers?

Kyle’s struggled to process Al’s death (Credit: ITV)

Kyle’s struggled to cope with Al’s death

Viewers will be aware that Kyle killed Al Chapman in a bid to protect his dad, Cain.

Seeing Cain and Al fighting in the barn, Kyle picked up a shotgun and killed Al.

Cain took the blame and went to prison but Kyle struggled to hide the truth about what had really happened.

He turned violent and started smashing things up at Moira’s house. He also lashed out at a kid at school.

With this, Kyle ended up confessing to the police that he was the one to kill Al.

With Caleb on his side, Cain managed to get released from prison.

Out on bail, Kyle has been forced to stay away from his dad.

As the locals steer clear of Kyle and brand him a murderer, Kyle has had a lot to deal with.

Now, he’s turning violent yet again.

Nicola isn’t happy with Kyle’s behaviour towards her son (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Kyle turns violent towards Carl

Next week, Kyle and Carl have a violent altercation.

Nicola’s furious and confronts Cain and Amy over Kyle’s behaviour.

She threatens to call the police, making Cain and Amy desperately try to talk her out of it.

Cain blames Amy for Kyle’s actions but Nicola only backs down when she listens to Amy’s pleas.

Cain’s devastated when he realises that Nicola and the rest of the village thinks that Kyle’s violence is due to having him as a dad.

But, is Cain really the reason why Kyle is turning violent?

Will Kyle learn to control his temper?

How will Amy and Cain deal with Kyle’s behaviour?

