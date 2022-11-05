Emmerdale has been accused of copying rival EastEnders with Al Chapman’s murder twist.

The ruthless businessman was killed earlier this week during a brutal fight with Cain Dingle.

And with Cain arrested having fled the scene after being caught holding the gun by Kerry Wyatt, all signs pointed towards his guilt.

Emmerdale revealed Kyle killed Al in a shock twist (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Huge Al Chapman murder twist revealed

However, in last night’s (Friday November 4) episode, a huge twist was revealed.

Appearing in court charged with Al’s murder, Cain made the decision to plead guilty.

It sent shockwaves through the family and his wife Moira lost it in court, unable to understand why Cain would throw his life away for Al.

But with Cain refusing to see her, Moira had to pretend there was an emergency with their children to get him to agree to a visit.

Furiously, she demanded answers but Cain wouldn’t give her anything.

‘Please tell me why you did it’

“It wasn’t just Al you killed that day, it was our family,” Moira told him.

“Just please tell me why you did it.”

He would only tell her: “It was the way it had to be.”

It was only when Moira told Cain how Kyle had smashed up their bedroom and was spiralling out of control, that Cain began to open up.

As Moira told Cain she would get their son counsellors and doctors to make sure he doesn’t turn out like his dad, Cain lost it.

“You can’t do that,” he shouted grabbing her arm.

And then he dropped the bombshell reason why.

“You can’t let Kyle speak to anyone because it was him,” he said.

“I didn’t shoot Al, Kyle did.”

The twist left viewers with a sense of deja vu and they quickly accused the soap of copying rival EastEnders.

The storyline is very similar to EastEnders’ reveal that Bobby Beale killed his sister Lucy (Credit: BBC)

Is Kyle the new Bobby?

In the BBC soap, the then 11-year-old Bobby Beale was revealed as the secret killer of his sister Lucy.

And, with Kyle being just 10, fans think the soap is copying its rival.

One said: “Who had Kyle Dingle down as being the new Bobby Beale on their 2022 bingo card???? #emmerdale”

A second said: “OMG – Kyle shot Al??? This is like the Bobby – Lucy Beale storyline eight years ago!!!

@Emmerdale #Emmerdale”

However a third said: “They’re pulling a Bobby Beale child killer vibe. It was Kyle #Emmerdale”

Another said: “Kyle ‘Bobby’ Dingle #emmerdale.”

