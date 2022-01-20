Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Jacob spirals out of control following the news that Leanna was murdered.

Jacob’s on and off girlfriend Leanna was murdered last year by Meena Jutla.

Her death was originally ruled an accident, but last week Leanna’s father Liam found out Meena killed the teenager.

Meena killed Leanna on her 18th birthday (Credit: ITV)

Liam went after Meena but she managed to get away by getting a ride with a lorry driver.

In next week’s scenes Leyla and Jacob discuss Liv’s hearing. Liam tells them the police are packing up the investigation van.

Emmerdale spoilers: Jacob spirals out of control

Outside the village hall, Liam and Jacob are left gut punched when DS Rogers tells them they’ve received information that Meena might have left the country.

Jacob struggles with his anger (Credit: ITV)

Jacob has a go at Vinny and soon storms off. Later Leyla finds Jacob sitting by Leanna’s grave.

Thinking of what David would do, Leyla takes inspiration and comes up with an idea to help Jacob through his pain, but will it work?

Meena finds out about Billy and Dawn’s wedding plans

Billy finds Dawn and is keen to make amends and tells her he wants them to get married as soon as possible.

Soon Dawn posts a save the date on her socials.

Meena sees Dawn and Billy’s save the date (Credit: ITV)

They are hopeful about their future unaware somewhere in a park, Meena is seething at the sight of Dawn’s ‘save the date.’

She is hellbent on getting her revenge. Will she return to the village?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

