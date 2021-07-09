Emmerdale viewers have branded this week’s episodes ‘the best in a long time’ as Meena killed teenager Leanna.

Last year Meena Jutla came to the village and over the last few weeks it’s become increasingly clear she has a dark secret.

Earlier this week Manpreet gave Liam her old travelling rucksack to give to Leanna. However she was unaware that her sister, Meena, still had some possessions hidden inside.

Meena confronted Leanna (Credit: ITV)

Meena went to see Leanna to get her belongings back, but Leanna had found Meena’s ‘bits box.’

When Meena demanded Leanna give her the rucksack and the box back, Leanna emptied the bag and found the Pride Collection tin that was stolen last week.

Leanna then went through Meena’s box and found an article about the suspicious death of Nadine Butler.

Meena confessed she killed Nadine (Credit: ITV)

Meena told the teenager that Nadine was her best friend, but when Leanna asked Meena about her friend’s death, she let slip that she killed her.

Leanna fled the house and tried to get away from Meena, but in the graveyard she twisted her ankle.

Emmerdale: Leanna killed by Meena

On the bridge, Meena caught up to Leanna. The terrified teenager said she would stay quiet about Nadine, but Meena ended up pinning her to the ledge before pushing her into the stream below.

Meena killed Leanna (Credit: ITV)

Leanna hit her head on a rock and it became obvious she had died from her injuries.

Although viewers were sad to see Leanna killed off, they agreed it was a brilliant week of episodes.

Finished today's #Emmerdale and this week is the best it's been in ages. — Johnathon (@soapwikijohn) July 6, 2021

That was hands down the best week of #Emmerdale (that have I see ) in a long time.

Faiths storyline is really good already. I love that they have moved her in with Eric and Brenda has moved in as well. What a trio. And the support they are giving her is awesome. Cain and Chas 👎🏽 — Lily (@AVFCLil) July 5, 2021

Tonight Episodes of #Emmerdale tonight are phenomenal. Expect some great performances from Paige Sandu Mimi Slinger Johnny mcPherson and Roxi Shahedi. Meena finally motions her revenge and a villager looses their life as a result of the wrath. I'll be tweeting along live from 7 — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) July 8, 2021

A sensational week on #emmerdale !

Bravo to the whole team! — Colin White (@ColinWh22894747) July 8, 2021

I’ve just finished watching this week’s #Emmerdale . Wow, it’s really good. — AbiB🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇦🇺🇬🇧 (@Braceletbay) July 7, 2021

Caught up with this week's #Emmerdale. Sensational stuff! — The Talk of the Street (@corriepodcast) July 7, 2021

Caught up on all this week's #emmerdale episodes. It needed a big story like this Meena one. — Corey Terrett (@terrettcorey) July 6, 2021

Others were also quick to praise the cast, especially Paige Sandhu, who plays Meena and Mimi Slinger, who plays Leanna.

I know Meena is unhinged but she can be charming and flick on like light to twisted. Pure subllme acting by paige sandhu #emmerdale — Avni (@AvniDhir217) July 8, 2021

Great performance from Paige #emmerdale — Emmerdaledailyupdates (@emmerdale_daily) July 8, 2021

Meena is such a good villain. Paige Sandhu is superb. #Emmerdale — Stephen Patterson (@mr_sjpatterson) July 8, 2021

I'm so sad. Leanna has been a brilliant character and Mimi a fantastic actress 🥺💔 I know that Liam's reaction is going to be heartbreaking and it's going to impact the whole village 😢 #Emmerdale — 🏳️‍🌈❤ (@corriedalexo) July 8, 2021

How incredible is Paige Sandhu playing Meena?! Chilling scenes #emmerdale — laura (@LauraaCowell) July 8, 2021

I'm gutted Leanna's dead 🙁 Mimi Slinger has been fantastic to watch she's gonna go far #Emmerdale xx — Michelle💕 (@mishybabez_) July 8, 2021

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays. However this week’s episodes are now available on ITV Hub.

