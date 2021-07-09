Emmerdale Leanna
Emmerdale: This week’s episodes branded ‘the best in a long time’ by viewers as Leanna is killed

Meena killed Leanna

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale viewers have branded this week’s episodes ‘the best in a long time’ as Meena killed teenager Leanna.

Last year Meena Jutla came to the village and over the last few weeks it’s become increasingly clear she has a dark secret.

Earlier this week Manpreet gave Liam her old travelling rucksack to give to Leanna. However she was unaware that her sister, Meena, still had some possessions hidden inside.

Meena confronted Leanna (Credit: ITV)

Meena went to see Leanna to get her belongings back, but Leanna had found Meena’s ‘bits box.’

When Meena demanded Leanna give her the rucksack and the box back, Leanna emptied the bag and found the Pride Collection tin that was stolen last week.

Leanna then went through Meena’s box and found an article about the suspicious death of Nadine Butler.

Meena confessed she killed Nadine (Credit: ITV)

Meena told the teenager that Nadine was her best friend, but when Leanna asked Meena about her friend’s death, she let slip that she killed her.

Leanna fled the house and tried to get away from Meena, but in the graveyard she twisted her ankle.

Emmerdale: Leanna killed by Meena

On the bridge, Meena caught up to Leanna. The terrified teenager said she would stay quiet about Nadine, but Meena ended up pinning her to the ledge before pushing her into the stream below.

Meena killed Leanna (Credit: ITV)

Leanna hit her head on a rock and it became obvious she had died from her injuries.

Although viewers were sad to see Leanna killed off, they agreed it was a brilliant week of episodes.

Others were also quick to praise the cast, especially Paige Sandhu, who plays Meena and Mimi Slinger, who plays Leanna.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays. However this week’s episodes are now available on ITV Hub.

