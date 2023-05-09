Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Caleb is set to betray his family to keep his plan to bring down Kim Tate on track. But how will Cain react?

Meanwhile, the contact helping in his vendetta against Kim is revealed. But who is he?

Also, Mack is trying to make it right with Charity, and Wendy finds out Liam’s huge secret.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers

1. Caleb reels Kim in

Caleb manages to convince Kim his plan to get Moira to sell them Butlers will work. Kim is fully on board and it looks like Caleb’s plan is back on track.

But things get tricky when Nicky tries to get into Kim’s laptop and fails to guess the password. He tells Caleb they need to find another way.

2. Moira in financial crisis

Caleb plays the concerned brother-in-law as he shows an interest in Moira’s financial situation. Things are bad and Moira doesn’t know what to do.

Cain and Moira stand together and she admits defeat, saying she’s unable to keep the farm afloat. Cain is left in shock at her confession.

Meanwhile, Caleb watches on from a distance before offering her a way out. Cain is suspicious.

And he’s right to be when Caleb’s idea is for Moira to sell her land to Kim for the stud farm. Neither Moira nor Cain are impressed with the suggestion.

Moira eventually realises she has no choice. She swallows her pride and tells Kim to make her an offer. Will Kim give her a fair price?

3. Caleb’s contact revealed

Caleb meets his contact Adrian outside the Woolpack. It’s not someone we’ve met before, but Adrian has vital information.

Adrian gives him a USB stick. The stick contains malware to get Kim’s passwords from her laptop.

4. Chloe confesses

Amy arrives at the hospital to see Chloe and Reuben and Chloe confesses the news Mack is the baby’s father.

Amy is shocked at what her sister has done, but will she stand by her?

5. Mack tries to win Charity back

Mack is ashamed as his lies are exposed, especially as Moira makes her disapproval clear. But it’s her words that eventually spur him on.

He’s desperate to fix things with Charity and goes to see her. But will she forgive him?

6. Liam’s big secret exposed

Wendy is surprised to find out Liam’s secret: he’s a published author with a pen name of Anna Le Monde. They enjoy each other’s company as she helps him with a short story.

Liam’s left surprised when Wendy lies to Bob so she can go to a murder mystery convention with Liam. But is there more to their friendship?

7. Mandy can’t move on

Mandy still only has eyes for one man and that’s Paddy, but does he feel the same? Will these two reunite or is it best to leave the past in the past?

8. Tom flees

Jimmy mentions Carl by accident while Tom is visiting the scrapyard. It makes Tom uncomfortable and he flees, leaving Jimmy crushed.

Can these two ever put the past behind them and move forward?

9. Bob and Bernice argue

Things aren’t rosy at the B&B with Bob and Bernice at loggerheads, but is there more to it?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!