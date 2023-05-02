Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Charity discovers Mack’s big secret as baby Reuben goes to hospital.

At the hospital, Chloe learns that Reuben might have a bleed on the brain with Mack accompanying Chloe on the ward.

Now, it’s been announced that Emmerdale will air a ‘soap first’ within these scenes. But, what boundaries will the soap be breaking?

Charity finds out about Mack’s baby (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Charity finds out the truth

In Emmerdale next week, Nate shares his concerns as he fears that Mack won’t be able to balance his marriage with his duties as a father.

When Chloe reveals that Reuben might have a bleed on the brain, Dan tries to remain hopeful in the pub. Charity starts to become suspicious when Mack gets angry and punches Dan before storming off.

At the hospital, Mack ignores Charity’s calls as he worries about his son, sitting outside. Chloe learns that Reuben needs another scan as his health isn’t getting any better.

Nate prompts Mack to go inside of the hospital, knowing that he needs to be with his son. Finally visiting Reuben in hospital, Mack’s relieved when it’s confirmed that his baby doesn’t have brain damage.

As Mack holds baby Reuben and shares an emotional moment with him, he’s unaware that Charity and Amy have arrived to surprise Chloe.

As Charity turns up, she sees Mack with Reuben and puts two and two together. She’s devastated when she realises that Mack is Reuben’s dad.

The soap has never done this before (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale to air ‘soap first’ with Charity and Mack scenes

Mackenzie Boyd star Lawrence Robb has recently revealed to the Metro that these scenes will mark a huge ‘soap first.’

Emma Atkins (Charity) explained: “There’s a moment in the village where we bump into each other and Mackenzie doesn’t know that Charity knows and that’s magical.”

Lawrence Robb then revealed: “And then there’s a scene immediately after that that we all shot together and that was a rewarding experience for us all.

“When it comes out, hopefully we’ve done it justice. I don’t think it’s ever been done in soap before, what we did.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

