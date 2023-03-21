Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for March 27-31

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal things heat up between Chloe and Mack, but will they cheat?

Elsewhere, Samson is finally exposed over his blackmail plot. Sam’s ashamed, but will he forgive his son?

Also next week, Charles lashes out when he discovers Alex’s plot. Soon Alex is left for dead, but was Charles responsible?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Chloe and Mack grow closer

Chloe reveals to Mack she’s having a boy and he’s stunned.

The moment between them is charged as he feels the baby kick – can he really stay away?

2. Mandy supports Paddy

Paddy is upset when Eve doesn’t want to spend the day with him.

Mandy is heading to some beauty awards, but when she sees Paddy needs a friend she steps in – is that all she wants to be, though?

3. Esther rushed to hospital

Samson is babysitting Esther with Sarah and they realise the baby has a raging temperature.

They quickly call an ambulance, but will Esther be okay?

4. Samson exposed

When Noah pays off Samson, he is snappy with Amelia. Noah breaks down and confesses everything to Charity and the secret is out.

The furious Dingles and Amelia confront Samson.

Samson tries to wriggle out of it, but Sam has had enough.

Ashamed and furious Sam tells his son to find somewhere else to live.

5. Alex resorts to plan B

Alex is shocked to find the drug cabinet at the surgery empty.

But he has a plan B and asks Clare not to give up on him.

6. Charles sees Alex’s true colours

Alex carries out his plan as he robs a pharmacy van.

Charles is shocked to find the drugs in Alex’s car.

Alex runs away, but Charles gives chase and tackles him. It causes damage to Charles’ car.

Charles can’t believe it as Alex reveals he has been playing them the whole time.

Alex confesses his relationship with Naomi is fake and Charles tries to call the police.

But Alex smashes Charles’ phone and runs away with the drugs.

7. Alex dead?

Alex is on the phone to Clare when he steps out into the road.

Meanwhile, Charles has gone out for a drive alone…

Alex is hit by a passing car and lies lifeless on the road.

A figure walks towards him before turning and walking away – who has killed Alex?

8. Dawn gets the kids?

Dawn is furious when she overhears Charles confront Kim and Will about kidnapping Alex.

She hopes it won’t harm her chances of custody at the hearing later in the week.

Dawn and Billy head to court to find out if she can keep the kids.

But will Alex turn up and fight her for them?

9. Gabby and Nicky caught out

Kim decides to keep Nicky on permanently and he and Gabby prepare to celebrate.

They are getting hot and heavy in the free house…

But then Caleb walks in. Gabby tries to talk him around.

But will he spill the truth to Kim? Or will he keep Gabby and Nicky’s secret?

