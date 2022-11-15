In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Chloe accuses Priya of having an affair with Al before turning her accusations elsewhere.

Will Chloe point the finger at Chas?

Also, Mack finds out that Chloe’s pregnant.

And, Liam and Leyla split up.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

Emmerdale spoilers for Nov 21-25

1. Chloe finds out about Al’s affair

Chloe accuses Priya of having an affair with Al.

Trying to get to the truth, Chloe finds Amba alone and decides to take her back home.

Priya is furious and tells Chloe that she wasn’t having an affair.

However, later on, Priya agrees that Al was most likely having an affair with someone, after becoming suspicious of his bank statements.

Realising that Al wasn’t having an affair with Priya, Chloe turns her attention elsewhere.

She believes that she knows who the other woman is.

She storms off to The Woolpack and starts throwing accusations.

Chas starts sweating as she tries to hide the truth.

But who does Chloe accuse?

2. Mack finds out that Chloe’s pregnant

Charity speaks to Chloe after realising that she’s pregnant.

Charity is unaware who the father is and tells Mack about Chloe’s pregnancy.

Panicking, Mack speaks to Chloe and realises that Kerry knows about their one-night stand.

He feels the need to tell Charity the truth before someone-else does, sitting her down to tell her about the fling.

But, will Mack go through with it?

3. Liam and Leyla split up

Liam and Leyla try to make it work but realise that there is no happiness left in their relationship anymore.

They decide to take off their wedding rings and split up.

Is this the end for their marriage?

4. Samson isolates himself

Lydia and Sam give baby Esther a gift in the cafe.

Samson spots them and gets angry that his family are desperate to make Esther a part of his life.

Later on, Lydia, Sam, Amelia and Noah start planning Esther’s christening.

Samson realises that he isn’t wanted and is left feeling confused after isolating himself.

Is Samson getting jealous?

5. David causes chaos for Victoria

David feels guilty when he receives confirmation of Victoria’s police fixed penalty notice, hiding it from her.

He tries to remain positive when Jacob and Vic give him their support for his delivery service.

Later, Harry hurts himself whilst David is supposed to be looking after him.

Vic drives to see Harry at the hospital but drives through some temporary traffic lights, receiving a fine and points on her licence.

Vic is furious when she learns that David left Harry in the shop unsupervised.

How will she react when she finds out that she has six points on her licence too?

6. Vanessa makes a big decision

Vanessa makes a big decision about Canada.

But, will she leave the village?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

