Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal a horrific ordeal for Ethan, as he finds himself attacked by his racist client Jordan.

Will he survive as Jordan looks set to do his worst?

Jordan tries to intimidate Billy (Credit: ITV)

Billy targeted again

Ethan has found himself in the tricky position of defending Jordan, after he was charged with a racially-motivated attack on Billy.

The lawyer has found himself conflicted by this, but wants to make a good impression at work by taking the case.

Ethan decides enough is enough after Billy is confronted by Jordan, who tries to intimidate him by revealing he is part of a gang.

Al witnesses what’s happened, and tells Ethan. Meanwhile, Ethan’s dad Charles also thinks he should drop the case.

Jordan is big trouble for Billy and Ethan (Credit: ITV)

Ethan faces Jordan

Ethan heads to a meeting with Jordan and his wife, determined to end the working relationship. He soon discovers that won’t be easy.

He tells Jordan that he can no longer represent him.

Jordan is not happy with the news, meanwhile, he is unable to hide his blatant racism.

As her husband’s true colours emerge, Jordan’s wife is left shocked.

She walks out of the meeting, leaving Jordan more wound up than ever.

Jordan isn’t happy with Ethan (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Shock attack on Ethan

With the meeting over, Jordan gets up and leaves. Meanwhile, Ethan is happy he has made the right decision.

As he leaves the office, he arranges a date with Marcus, leaving him feeling more relaxed about everything.

He doesn’t realise Jordan is following close behind.

Suddenly, Jordan confronts Ethan.

Will Ethan regret losing his temper? (Credit: ITV)

Will Ethan get out alive?

Jordan starts shouting the odds at Ethan, leading him to finally lose it with his former client.

He tells him exactly what he thinks of him, leaving Jordan furious.

After throwing Ethan to the ground, Jordan raises his fist, ready to lay into him.

How far will Jordan go to punish Ethan?

