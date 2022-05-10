10 May 2022, 07:00 | Updated: 8 May 2022, 22:26

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Ethan is violently assaulted by Jordan.

But is Al the key to providing vital evidence against the racist attacker?

Also in the Dales, Cain is awful to Faith and Suzy’s past is revealed.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Faith cast out

Faith wants to heal their rift, but Cain wishes Faith dead.

Moira, however, is absolutely appalled at his heartless attitude.

Meanwhile, Faith apologises to Dan for last week’s incident.

But will he forgive her?

Faith later helps out Lydia and Sam

Will it be enough, however, to get the rest of the Dingle family on-side?

2. Jordan threatens Billy in Emmerdale spoilers

Billy is shaken when his attacker Jordan confronts him and makes it clear he’s part of a gang.

Al witnesses the intimidation and agrees to go to the police. Is his evidence the key to sending Jordan down?

3. Ethan assaulted

Ethan tells Jordan he can no longer represent him and furious Jordan later follows him into a subway.

Jordan accosts him and Ethan is left scared.

Jordan launches into a racist tirade against Ethan.

The lawyer soon calls him out on it.

Jordan responds by throwing Ethan to the floor.

As Jordan raises his fist, Ethan is terrified of exactly what he’s capable of…

More Emmerdale spoilers

4. Mary supports Marlon

Mary tries to reassure Marlon who’s nervous about coming home from hospital.

He is soon feeling anxious about his first physio session.

Marlon finds it a struggle when his physio, Kit, arrives, and is left dejected.

But can Mary help him find a way through?

5. Suzy’s secret past revealed

Suzy and Leyla meet with Moira to persuade her to hire out her barns for weddings.

Moira’s inspired, but then Suzy asks about the field where Holly is buried.

Leyla nods to Holly’s picture and it’s clear Suzy recognises her.

Suzy soon bolts from Moira’s and later reveals to Leyla she knew Holly.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

