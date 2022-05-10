Emmerdale Ethan Suzy and Faith
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for May 16-20

Ethan is subjected to a brutal attack

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Ethan is violently assaulted by Jordan.

But is Al the key to providing vital evidence against the racist attacker?

Also in the Dales, Cain is awful to Faith and Suzy’s past is revealed.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

1. Faith cast out

Emmerdale Cain wishes death on Faith behind the bar as appalled Moira watches on

Faith wants to heal their rift, but Cain wishes Faith dead.

Moira, however, is absolutely appalled at his heartless attitude.

Emmerdale nervous Faith apologises to Dan

Meanwhile, Faith apologises to Dan for last week’s incident.

But will he forgive her?

Emmerdale Faith looks upset as she talks to Lydia

Faith later helps out Lydia and Sam

Will it be enough, however, to get the rest of the Dingle family on-side?

2. Jordan threatens Billy in Emmerdale spoilers

Emmerdale Billy is worried when Jordan makes it clear he's part of a gang

Billy is shaken when his attacker Jordan confronts him and makes it clear he’s part of a gang.

Al witnesses the intimidation and agrees to go to the police. Is his evidence the key to sending Jordan down?

3. Ethan assaulted

Emmerdale Ethan is alarmed when Jordan accosts him in the subway

Ethan tells Jordan he can no longer represent him and furious Jordan later follows him into a subway.

Jordan accosts him and Ethan is left scared.

Emmerdale Ethan is alarmed when Jordan accosts him in the subway

Jordan launches into a racist tirade against Ethan.

The lawyer soon calls him out on it.

Ethan Anderson is thrown to the floor terrified by Jordan

Jordan responds by throwing Ethan to the floor.

As Jordan raises his fist, Ethan is terrified of exactly what he’s capable of…

More Emmerdale spoilers

4. Mary supports Marlon

Emmerdale Mary tries to reassure nervous Marlon about returning home

Mary tries to reassure Marlon who’s nervous about coming home from hospital.

He is soon feeling anxious about his first physio session.

Emmerdale Marlon is dejected and Mary tries to help

Marlon finds it a struggle when his physio, Kit, arrives, and is left dejected.

But can Mary help him find a way through?

5. Suzy’s secret past revealed

Emmerdale Suzy and Leyla have a business proposal for Moira

Suzy and Leyla meet with Moira to persuade her to hire out her barns for weddings.

Moira’s inspired, but then Suzy asks about the field where Holly is buried.

Emmerdale Suzy is horrified when she sees a picture of Holly Barton while with Leyla at Moira's farm

Leyla nods to Holly’s picture and it’s clear Suzy recognises her.

Suzy soon bolts from Moira’s and later reveals to Leyla she knew Holly.

Read more: Who is Emmerdale star Roxy Shahidi married to?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Coronation Street Tim, Phill, and Toyah
Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for May 16-20
BGT Golden Buzzer act Keiichi Iwasaki during audition
BGT bosses issue statement on Golden Buzzer act Keiichi Iwasaki after ‘fix’ claims
Ruth Langsford in purple top on James Martin Saturday Morning today May 7, 2022
Ruth Langsford fans thrilled as she appears on James Martin’s Saturday Morning
Lorraine Kelly talks her accident on the show
Lorraine Kelly accident: What happened to TV presenter?
Gardeners' World star Monty Don thrills fans as he announces wonderful family news
Gardeners’ World star Monty Don thrills fans as he announces wonderful family news
Actor Dennis Waterman
Dennis Waterman’s daughter Hannah pays tribute to her actor dad following his death