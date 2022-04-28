Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Thursday, April 28) reveal Billy is attacked, leaving Ethan in a difficult position.

Meanwhile Jai loses everything after Laurel finds out some worrying information from Rishi, and Noah steals Chloe’s phone.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Billy ends up in hospital (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Horror attack for Billy

Ethan and Marcus are frustrated when Ethan is urgently called into work.

Ethan goes to the police station and meets Jordan who’s been arrested on suspicion of assault.

He takes the case, determined to do a good job.

But after interviewing his client, Ethan is startled to see an image of Jordan’s victim.

Meanwhile in the hospital room, we see a beaten up Billy has sustained serious injuries and it becomes clear he is Jordan’s victim.

Back in the police station, Ethan declares that although he knows Billy there’s no conflict of interest but suggests to Jordan that he may prefer to seek alternative representation.

Jordan is adamant he wants Ethan as his legal counsel, leaving Ethan in an awkward position.

Elsewhere a broken Billy tells Dawn that the attack was racially aggravated.

Will and Dawn are certain that justice will prevail but Billy isn’t so sure.

Ethan bumps into Harriet at the police station and she encourages him to withdraw from the case and warns how difficult the case will make his personal relationships.

What will Ethan do?

Is this the end of Jai and Laurel for good? (Credit: ITV)

Jai loses everything

Jai is determined to win Laurel round and when she finally decides to listen to him, he’s relieved.

However things take a turn later that evening when Rishi tells Laurel how the kids nearly caught Jai with drugs when he came close to relapsing recently.

Laurel’s anger comes to a boiling point, shocked to hear what the kids could have got mixed up with.

Jai fights back tears as he realises he’s just lost everything.

Noah takes Chloe’s phone but what is he planning? (Credit: ITV)

Noah steals Chloe’s phone

While in the pub, Chloe becomes distracted and Noah uses the opportunity to steal her phone.

What is he up to?

Can Bear help out? (Credit: ITV)

Bear helps Marlon?

Meanwhile Rhona and Marlon begin to navigate their new future.

Marlon struggles to communicate but could Bear hold the answers?

