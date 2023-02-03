In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Chas and Caleb fall out after Caleb gets involved with Chas and Paddy’s relationship.

Chas is furious when she finds Caleb interfering.

But, can Caleb make it up to Chas is Emmerdale spoilers.

Chas has formed a strong bond with her brother (Credit: ITV)

Caleb and Chas have taken to each other quickly

Unlike Cain, Chas has quickly taken to Caleb since his arrival in the village.

She first met Caleb as she was lighting Faith’s firework at the cemetery.

Caleb approached her and revealed himself to be Faith’s son.

This meant that he was also Chas’ sister.

After being isolated from the Dingles after her affair with Al was exposed, Chas decided that it would be nice to have someone on side.

She quickly warmed to her brother and even started inviting him to a Dingle party in The Woolpack.

However, next week, things take a turn as Chas and Caleb’s relationship comes under threat.

Why does Chas fall out with Caleb?

Caleb tries to get involved (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb and Chas clash over Paddy

Next week, Chas sees Paddy brag about being single.

Bear sets him up on a double date despite Paddy not wanting to get back out there.

Chas is hurt when she thinks that Paddy’s moved on so quickly.

Later on, Chas flirts with Kev the Drayman, catching Paddy’s attention.

She then tells a jealous Paddy that he can no longer control her life and who she speaks to.

He’s the one choosing whether he wants to continue living with her or not.

Caleb decides to interfere with Chas and Paddy’s relationship, after witnessing the tension.

Chas is furious with Caleb after he gets involved.

The siblings fall out as they fail to see eye to eye on Chas’ situation with Paddy.

Will Chas realise that Caleb was just looking out for her?

Is their relationship with each other starting to show cracks?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

