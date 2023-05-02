Emmerdale spoilers: Charity finds out the truth when she catches Mack and Chloe together

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Charity FINALLY finds out the truth about Mack being baby Reuben’s father. But how does she discover her husband’s dirty little secret?

Ever since their wedding Charity and Mack have been sickeningly happy. OTT displays of affection and far too much PDA has made it seem like they’re living in marital bliss. But all that’s about to change.

As Charity reels from her discovery in Emmerdale, what will she do about it? And how will Mack react?

Mack takes his frustrations out on unsuspecting Dan (Credit: ITV)

Mack can’t stay away

With baby Reuben still very sick in hospital, Mack is worried. He confides in Nate that he thinks he can juggle both his marriage to Charity and a secret life with his son. But Nate insists he’s kidding himself and he has to stay away.

But Mackenzie is really struggling and with the news that Reuben may have a bleed on his brain, Mack gets drunk at the Woolpack. When Dan innocently talks about Reuben’s chances, Mack flips. He punches Dan before rushing off.

Mack heads to the hospital, but can’t bring himself to go in. Meanwhile, Charity desperately calls her husband, terrified over what’s troubling him.

Nate soon realises Mack can’t stay away and encourages his friend to visit his son. Risking everything, Mack heads to the hospital…

Charity puts two and two together when she sees Chloe and Mack (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Charity finds out

After Reuben has another scan Mack and Chloe are worried sick. But they’re completely relieved when it shows no signs of brain damage in the baby.

Mack is excited when Chloe asks if he wants to come and see his son. Together they sit by Reuben’s bedside.

However, Charity has discovered Reuben is improving and wants to show her support to Chloe. She has decided to visit at the hospital with Amy.

Charity arrives at the room and looks through the window, where she notices Mack by Reuben’s bedside. It’s obvious her husband is emotional.

Charity is distraught (Credit: ITV)

It all soon falls into place as she’s hit by the realisation Mack is the baby daddy. Reeling in complete and utter shock, Charity walks away.

But will she confront Mack and Chloe? Or will she decide to deal with their deceit another way?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!