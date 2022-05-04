Emmerdale Cain in a car looking menacing and Al looking nervous
Emmerdale spoilers: Cain KILLS Al as feud explodes?

Al is driving Cain crazy – but will he snap?

By Steven Murphy
| Updated:

Emmerdale spoilers for next week see Cain and Al‘s feud explode – with potentially deadly consequences for one or both of the warring men.

The pair have been at loggerheads for a long time.

Al cheated on Cain‘s daughter Debbie, which left Cain furious. He also conned Cain’s sister Chas out of the Woolpack, leaving her homeless.

Now, Al is working with Cain’s little sister, Belle, and Cain doesn’t trust him one bit.

But how far will he go to get Al out of his family’s life?

Emmerdale cain car
Cain’s on the road and in a rage! (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Flash forward revealed

Next week sees episodes open with a dramatic montage – we’ll see an open grave and a crumpled crashed car. We’ll also hear a gunshot ring out and see a cell door slam.

While what happens remains a mystery until the episodes play out, it’s clear that Cain and Al are right in the centre of the drama.

The pair’s feud is set to be a big part of the week, and Emmerdale bosses have promised a whole load of twists and turns ahead.

Emmerdale Cain and Al
The pair are at loggerheads (Credit: ITV)

Al’s car trouble

When mechanic Cain returns Al’s car to him, Al isn’t sure he trusts him. And with good reason.

He finds something up in the engine, and guesses that Cain has sabotaged the vehicle.

Of course, his accusations only lead to more agro between the two men and soon they’re squaring up in the street

Emmerdale Cain and Al
Things turn nasty between the pair (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Cain’s collision course!

Calling Cain’s bluff, Al demands that he drive the car to prove it is safe.

Cain agrees – but he’s not exactly giving in to Al.

Getting behind the wheel, Cain does indeed drive the car. But Al’s in for a shock.

Emmerdale Cain in car
Al is driving Cain crazy (Credit: ITV)

The end for Al?

Revving up the car, Cain drives straight towards Al.

As he speeds down main street, neither of them look set to budge.

Will either back down – or is there a deadly drama ahead?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

