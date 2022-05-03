Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for May 9-13

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Chloe is in serious danger from Noah. Can Charity stop him before it’s too late?

Meanwhile, Cain and Al’s feud takes another deadly turn – who will make it out alive?

Also in the village, Gabby is terrified as it looks like Jamie has returned.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Noah traps Chloe

Chloe realises Noah is behind her missing keys and so she manages to get rid of him to search his laptop.

Going through his computer files, Chloe soon finds evidence Noah has been stalking her for weeks.

Noah returns home happy, however he isn’t prepared for Chloe’s frosty response.

He reacts badly when she tries to leave with his laptop…

Noah tries to trap Chloe in the house.

She is terrified as his mood quickly turns dark.

Charity walks in and is appalled by the frightening scene.

What will she do – isn’t it time she finally sorts out Noah?

2. Cain kills Al?

Emmerdale spoilers say Al is annoyed to find Cain has returned his car with a cable tie securing the drive shaft in the engine.

Guessing Cain has sabotaged the car, he tells Cain to prove it’s safe by driving it himself.

Cain agrees and gets in the car. He roars it down Main Street.

Al stands in his way and with neither man budging, will Cain run Al down?

3. Jamie returns?

Billy and Dawn admit to Gabby they saw a hooded figure on the CCTV.

Despite Dawn trying to reassure her, terrified Gabby knows this means Jamie is back.

Gabby later sees the hooded figure on the CCTV herself and also finds a dropped torch.

She’s convinced Jamie will try to snatch Thomas.

She is also left petrified when she finds a gift for Thomas that has very clearly been left by Jamie…

It’s not long before the Home Farm gun cupboard is broken in to. Is Jamie now armed? Will he take Thomas?

More Emmerdale spoilers

4. What’s wrong with Faith?

Faith tries to make it up to Cain, but he’s furious and launches a tirade of abuse at her.

Even Chas doesn’t want to know and tells her mum to get lost.

Moira is determined to get to the bottom of the situation.

But she’s stunned when she witnesses Faith going off the deep end.

Faith lobs a dumbbell through Dan’s window.

Something is clearly not right with Faith, but what is wrong?

5. Moira issues an ultimatum

Moira has had enough and gives out an ultimatum.

But which member of her family is in the firing line?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

