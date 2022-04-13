Kerry Belle Al looking shocked in Emmerdale
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers: Kerry grows suspicious over Belle and Al’s relationship

Kerry grows increasingly suspicious

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Kerry is suspicious over Belle and Al.

However when Cain finds out Al and Priya shared a moment, he’s quick to get back at Al.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale.

Priya and Al kiss in Emmerdale
Priya and Al share a moment (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Kerry suspicious over Belle and Al

Chas warns Belle against Al because she’s worried he’s got ulterior motives.

When Chas tells Kerry about her doubts about Al and Belle, Kerry starts to wonder if there’s something more going on between the pair.

The next day Belle and Al talk about their business plans and Al notices Priya is upset.

When he questions her, she opens up about her body confidence issues which leads to a charged moment where they lean in for a kiss…

Soon Kerry notices Al constantly checking his phone and it piques her interest.

Kerry is cross in Emmerdale when she sees Al and Belle talking on the sofa
Kerry grows suspicious over Al and Belle (Credit: ITV)

Cain finds out about Al and Priya

Meanwhile Al and Priya agree their encounter shouldn’t have happened and decide to keep it to themselves.

However Cain overhears the conversation and has another idea.

Elsewhere Kerry digs for dirt on Al and Belle.

She goes to confront them as they’re conducting a meeting with a wellness influencer.

Emmerdale Cain is worried to see Al approaching his car with Kyle and Kerry
Cain has a plan (Credit: ITV)

Cain gets revenge on Al

Later in the Woolpack, Cain is having a drink when Kerry arrives.

He deliberately lets slip about Al and Priya’s rekindled spark.

Furious, Kerry throws a pint over Al during his business meeting.

The client, Carrie, backs out of the business deal leaving Belle devastated.

Seeing Cain looking smug at the bar as he watches the spectacle, Al realises it was him who told Kerry about his moment with Priya.

Later on Main Street, the men draw battle lines and it’s war between Al and Cain.

Kerry demands that Al packs his things and leaves her house. Is this the end of the couple?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

