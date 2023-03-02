Emmerdale spoilers: Cain hands Kyle over to Amy as he cuts him out of his life

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Cain decides to hand Kyle over to Amy as he cuts him out of his life completely.

Feeling like a bad influence, Cain decides to let Amy have Kyle for good.

But, will he regret this decision in Emmerdale spoilers?

Cain thinks that he’s to blame for Kyle’s violence (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Cain feels like a bad parent

Next week, Cain asks Caleb to aid him in the fight for getting custody of Kyle.

He needs a stronger team behind him now that Amy’s decided to get engaged to Matty.

Moira asks Cain to stop making things worse.

Caleb soon interferes though and provokes Amy, with Matty rushing to support his fiancé.

Later on, Nicola confronts Amy and Cain at her house and informs them that Kyle has had a violent altercation with Carl.

As Nicola threatens to call the police on Kyle, Cain blames Amy for Kyle’s violent behaviour.

However, it’s Amy who manages to talk Nicola out of calling the cops on Kyle.

Afterwards, Cain comes to the realisation that the whole village thinks that he’s a bad influence on his son.

But, will this prompt him to change his ways?

Cain makes his mind up (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Cain decides to give up Kyle for good

Coming to the conclusion that Kyle’s better off without him, Cain tells Moira that they need to let Amy keep Kyle for good.

Moira tries make Cain see clearly and tells him that he’ll regret his decision forever if he goes through with it.

However, Cain truly believes that Kyle would be best without him.

He wishes for Amy to have full custody and hopes that she’ll move away with Kyle.

But, will Cain change his mind?

Will Amy take her chance and leave the village with Kyle?

Will Cain regret giving Kyle up?

