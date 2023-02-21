Composite image of Matty and Amy on Emmerdale; Amy is smiling, Matty looks shocked (Credit: ITV/Composite: Entertainment Daily)
Emmerdale spoilers: Amy proposes to Matty but what’s her true motive?

Is there an ulterior motive?

Latest Emmerdale spoilers have revealed that Amy Wyatt is set to propose to boyfriend Matty Barton.

This comes as Amy and Cain are at loggerheads over custody of Kyle.

When Amy pops the question to Matty, he begins to suspect that she may have ulterior motives.

Is marriage all part of Amy’s plan to keep Kyle from dad Cain?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this story below.

Amy and Matty look sad and worried as they talk in the cafe (Credit: ITV)
Matty isn’t sure that Amy is doing the right thing by Kyle (Credit: ITV)

Amy and Cain battle it out over custody of Kyle

Matty is feeling conflicted about Amy and her approach to Kyle.

He asks Amy if she’s sure that sole custody of Kyle is the best thing for the kid.

Meanwhile, Amy tries to stay strong for terrified Kyle as he worries about his hearing.

Feeling powerless about the hearing, Cain is desperate to see Kyle.

He strong-arms his way into Keepers, leaving Amy furious about the intrusion.

Caleb persuades Amy to let Cain have his moment, telling her how important it is that he is there for Kyle in his time of need.

Everyone is left on tenterhooks as the solicitor phones with some big news.

But what does the solicitor have to say?

Amy, down on one knee, proposes to a surprised Matty (Credit: ITV)
Matty is surprised when Amy suddenly pops the question (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Amy pops the question to Matty

Later, Amy surprises Matty with a spontaneous marriage proposal.

Moira is delighted when she hears about the proposal.

However, he notices Matty’s obvious unease.

Matty confesses his fear that the proposal might be part of Amy’s plan to get full custody of Kyle.

amy gets down on one knee in front of a shocked Matty on Emmerdale
Matty wonders whether Amy has ulterior motives for her proposal (Credit: ITV)

Cain rages at Amy’s custody plan

When Matty tells her about his suspicions, Moira is furious.

Later, Cain hammers on Amy’s door, furious about her intentions of getting full custody of Kyle.

Moira struggles to calm raging Cain down.

Is Amy’s marriage proposal a front for her true intentions?

Emmerdale - Matty Finds Out That Kyle Shot Al

