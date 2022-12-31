In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, April turns violent and punches fellow school pupil, Marshall, in the café.

When Rhona questions her behaviour, she starts to blame April’s behaviour on Naomi.

But, what makes April turn violent in Emmerdale spoilers?

April punches Marshall (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: April turns violent

School bully, Marshall, turns up at the café and makes April see red.

April punches him in the face in an act of rage.

Rhona is appalled to find out that April has turned violent and has punched someone.

Adding to her rebellion, she’s also got a new belly piercing, making Rhona livid.

Nicola continues suggesting to Rhona that Naomi is to blame for April’s behaviour.

With this, Rhona confronts Naomi.

But, will these accusations lead to someone getting hurt?

Is Rhona barking up the wrong tree?

Why is April acting up?

Rhona is shocked by April’s actions (Credit: ITV)

Naomi and Rhona’s fight gets physical

As Rhona confronts Naomi about her influence on April, things get physical.

Rhona ends up falling to the floor in The Woolpack.

Marlon fails to back Rhona up as she throws accusations at Naomi.

Rhona’s left fighting the battle by herself.

Later on, trying to calm April down, Rhona throws a surprise 80s themed party but April’s still got an attitude.

Rhona hopes that April will make peace with her.

Later on, as Rhona speaks to Charity about Naomi being a bad influence, Naomi is left devastated to find out that she’s been fired from her job as kitchen assistant.

She tells Charles the upsetting news.

April tells Rhona that the piercing was her own idea and that Naomi had nothing to do with it, but will she believe her?

Will Naomi be able to get her job back?

Has Naomi influenced April’s behaviour or is something else to blame?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

