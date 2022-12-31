Emmerdale's April is looking angry and, in a bubble, Rhona is on the floor, looking worried
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers: April turns violent

Aprils throws some punches

By Tamzin Meyer
| Updated:

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, April turns violent and punches fellow school pupil, Marshall, in the café.

When Rhona questions her behaviour, she starts to blame April’s behaviour on Naomi.

But, what makes April turn violent in Emmerdale spoilers?

April punches Marshall (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: April turns violent

School bully, Marshall, turns up at the café and makes April see red.

April punches him in the face in an act of rage.

Rhona is appalled to find out that April has turned violent and has punched someone.

Adding to her rebellion, she’s also got a new belly piercing, making Rhona livid.

Nicola continues suggesting to Rhona that Naomi is to blame for April’s behaviour.

With this, Rhona confronts Naomi.

But, will these accusations lead to someone getting hurt?

Is Rhona barking up the wrong tree?

Why is April acting up?

Rhona is shocked by April’s actions (Credit: ITV)

Naomi and Rhona’s fight gets physical

As Rhona confronts Naomi about her influence on April, things get physical.

Rhona ends up falling to the floor in The Woolpack.

Marlon fails to back Rhona up as she throws accusations at Naomi.

Rhona’s left fighting the battle by herself.

Later on, trying to calm April down, Rhona throws a surprise 80s themed party but April’s still got an attitude.

Rhona hopes that April will make peace with her.

Later on, as Rhona speaks to Charity about Naomi being a bad influence, Naomi is left devastated to find out that she’s been fired from her job as kitchen assistant.

She tells Charles the upsetting news.

April tells Rhona that the piercing was her own idea and that Naomi had nothing to do with it, but will she believe her?

Will Naomi be able to get her job back?

Has Naomi influenced April’s behaviour or is something else to blame?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up 

Emmerdale - Arthur Snaps At April and Tells Her That He Is Not Interested (12th December 2022)

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Why is April turning violent? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

April Windsor Emmerdale Emmerdale Spoilers TV Spoilers

Trending Articles

Gordon Smart hosting Good Morning Britain
Good Morning Britain viewers divided over future of new host Gordon Smart
Juliet Sear and Phillip Schofield smiling on This Morning today
This Morning viewers ‘feel sick’ over Juliet Sear’s cooking segment as they spot hygiene issue
Coronation Street's Laurence is looking serious with a grim reaper silhouette next to him
Coronation Street fans ‘work out’ Laurence killer secret
Caleb looking serious and baffled in Emmerdale
Emmerdale fans ‘figure out’ Caleb Miligan’s real identity
King Charles wearing a suit and Maximilian, Margrave of Baden smiling
King Charles grieving for another family member months after loss of Queen
Coronation Street's Summer is looking shocked and, in a bubble, Mike is looking angry
Coronation Street: Summer in violent danger at hands of Mike and Esther, fans ‘work out’