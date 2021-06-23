Emmerdale actress Samantha Giles has revealed that Bernice’s wig has been axed.

Bernice recently returned to the soap and immediately viewers noticed something different about the character – she’s wearing a wig.

Just after her return, Samantha explained the reasoning for wearing a wig was due to Covid restrictions she has to do her own hair.

Samantha has been wearing a wig to play Bernice (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Next week revealed in all-new pictures

Speaking on This Morning she said: ” “The thing is, my own hair is very, very thick and wiry and it’s not like Bernice’s at all, who’s a hairdresser and has to look very coiffed and I can’t do anything with my hair.

“I can’t make it look like that.”

Emmerdale: Samantha Giles confirms Bernice’s wig has been axed

However Samantha has revealed that she no longer has to wear the wig.

Speaking on The God Cast podcast she said: “The wig has had more publicity than anything at the moment.

Samantha explained the reason for wearing a wig (Credit: ITV)

“I had the latest message from upstairs, as we call them, to say ‘just do whatever it takes, just get the wig off her’, so I’m allowed to have my hair blow dried twice a week.”

Do whatever it takes, just get the wig off her.

“It will be one of two people that does it, so it’s still very COVID safe.”

Samantha no longer has to wear the wig (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Meena’s plan to get rid of Jacob backfires

However Samantha and the rest of the cast still have to do their own make up, due to restrictions.

She added: “I still have to do my own make-up, but at least I get my hair done. Thank goodness.”

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

This week’s episodes are all available to watch on ITV Hub.

Emmerdale usually weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching this week’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.