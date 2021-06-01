Samantha Giles has addressed criticism of her Emmerdale character’s wig.

The 49-year-old star recently returned to the village after an absence of two years.

However, after taking some flak on social media because of the wig she wore, Samantha has now explained the situation.

Samantha shocked fans with Bernice’s wig (Credit: ITV)

What did Samantha Giles from Emmerdale say about the wig?

Appearing on today’s This Morning, discussion soon turned to the wig Bernice appeared to be wearing in last Thursday’s episode.

Host Alison Hammond asked her if she was indeed wearing a wig.

“This has been a nightmare, this wig business,’ Samantha replied.

“Yes, I am wearing a wig.”

“I’ve had a lot of flak about it actually,” she continued.

“The thing is, my own hair is very, very thick and wiry and it’s not like Bernice’s at all, who’s a hairdresser and has to look very coiffed and I can’t do anything with my hair.

“I can’t make it look like that.”

Samantha explained the wig situation (Credit: ITV)

What happened in the episode?

Samantha returned to the soap after two years away.

And her character – Bernice Blackstock – certainly came back in style.

She confronted Kim Tait, who pointed a shotgun at her.

She then told her that she’s intent on snatching Gabby away from her. But is she biting off more than she can chew by taking Kim on?

The confrontation confirmed Samantha’s claim that she would return “with a bang”.

How did fans react to Bernice’s wig?

However explosive Bernice’s return to Home Farm was, it was the wig that grabbed the headlines.

Viewers took to Twitter to comment on the ‘syrup’.

One said: “Emmerdale: Bernice… wig?”

Another wrote: “Can’t she just do her own hair, the wig was not a good look.”

A third commented: “I hope ITV are prepared to spend some money digitally removing Bernice’s awful wig from all future episodes.”