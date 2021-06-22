Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal a very special guest comes to the village to open Emmerdale’s first Pride.

Meanwhile Faith worries about her health and Leyla returns to try and help Jacob.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale.

1. Emmerdale’s first Pride

The Pride flags flutter outside of the village hall. Emmerdale is ready for Pride thanks to Andrea’s efforts.

Andrea tells Charles she’s booked an extra special guest to open the event.

Later Ethan makes an eloquent speech that offers a message of acceptance for all on behalf of Emmerdale Pride and the Church.

2. The Vivienne makes an appearance

Soon Ethan welcomes special guest The Vivienne to the stage.

In all her glamour and glory, she officially opens Emmerdale’s first Pride.

3. Faith fears for her health

Faith is determined to get Liv back on track.

When Faith falls over Chas and Cain are convinced that she’s drunk, but Faith is scared, avoiding confronting her worrying symptoms.

Manpreet soon convinces her to undergo some tests, but Faith knows something is wrong.

Pollard soon spots something is wrong but as Faith tries to avoid talking about her health worries, she collapses.

Manpreet arranges an urgent MRI for Faith.

Faith confesses to Pollard that she fears her cancer has returned.

Meanwhile Brenda has no idea what’s going on and confides in David and Meena that she’s feeling neglected by Pollard and arranges a romantic surprise for him.

At the hospital, Faith sends Pollard away and he reluctantly leaves.

The next day Pollard catches up with Faith and offers her to spend another night at the barn.

Brenda is appalled to find Faith in her house wearing Pollard’s bathrobe. Furious, she doesn’t want their explanations.

When Chas happens upon the scene she has a go at Faith and leaves before Faith can tell the truth.

Faith asks Pollard to keep it secret from her family till she knows what she’s facing.

Pollard sympathises but tells her he won’t throw away his relationship with Brenda.

He tells Faith she needs to come clean to Brenda and her family.

4. Meena frames Jacob

Meena is furious that her plan to move in with David still hasn’t worked.

Soon Meena spots the Pride collection tin and takes it, making Jacob look like the culprit.

However her plan backfires when David cancels their dinner plans saying Jacob needs him.

When Meena hears about Leanna’s travel plans she has an idea.

Meena wonders if she can convince Jacob to go travelling too.

Meena begins to plot to get Jacob out of the way.

Things are getting flirty between Ben and Aaron when Ben stopped in his tracks.

He receives a mysterious and unwelcome phone call. Who could it be?

Leyla returns from her honeymoon and is ready to sort things with Jacob.

She convinces Jacob that Leanna isn’t to blame for his recent problems.

Later, Jacob ends up making a fool of himself at a personal training session with Billy.

