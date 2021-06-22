Emmerdale SPOILERS: Meena’s plan to get rid of Jacob backfires

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Meena plots to get rid of Jacob, but will her plan work?

Recently Jacob returned to the village after spending the last six months in Portugal with his mum Alicia

However Meena, who is dating Jacob’s dad David, isn’t too thrilled by Jacob’s return.

After suggesting she move into David’s, he told her to give a few weeks so he could spend time with Jacob.

Meena isn’t happy with Jacob’s return (Credit: ITV)

However Meena wasn’t impressed by David’s answer and it becomes clear she wants Jacob out of the way.

In next week’s scenes Meena is furious that her plans to move in with David still haven’t come to fruition.

Opportunist Meena spots the Pride collection tin and takes it, making Jacob look like the culprit.

Meena has a plan (Credit: ITV)

However her plan soon backfires when David cancels their dinner plans telling her that Jacob needs him.

When furious Meena gets wind of Leanna’s travel plans, she wonders if she can convince Jacob to go travelling too.

Emmerdale spoilers: Meena gets rid of Jacob?

She begins plotting to get Jacob out of the way, but will her plans work?

Meanwhile Leyla returns from her honeymoon and is ready to sort things out with Jacob.

She convinces Jacob that Leanna isn’t to blame for his recent problems.

Leyla returns (Credit: ITV)

Leanna is upset that Liam won’t support her dreams of going travelling.

Later Jacob goes on a personal training session with Billy but ends up making a fool of himself.

