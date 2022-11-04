Chas, Al and Kerry all looking concerned in Emmerdale
Soaps

Emmerdale: Pregnancy twist in Al Chapman’s murder plot, fans predict

Could there be another twist coming?

By Charlotte Rodrigues
| Updated:

Emmerdale fans think Chas Dingle is pregnant with Al Chapman’s baby.

Earlier this week in Emmerdale Cain discovered his sister Chas had been having an affair with Al Chapman.

He confronted Al about the affair but Al ended up dead after he was shot.

As Cain and Chas agreed to keep the affair secret, fans think Chas is pregnant with Al’s baby which will lead to the affair being exposed.

Chas and Al were having a secret relationship (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chas Dingle and Al Chapman’s affair

For months Chas and Al were having an affair. Meanwhile Chas’s husband Paddy and Al’s fiancée Kerry have no idea what was going on behind their backs.

Chas and Al prepared to leave the village together as Al had bought a house for them to move into.

But Cain ended up finding out about the affair when he found Chas’s secret phone.

He confronted Al with a shotgun, but he told him the gun was just to get his attention.

Cain points a shotgun at Al
Al was shot, but did Cain do it? (Credit: ITV)

Cain put the gun down and the two men started to fight.

However they both reached to try and get the gun.

Al ended up getting shot and died.

Kerry heard the shot and found Al dead with Cain stood nearby holding the gun.

She called the police and Cain was arrested and charged with Al’s murder.

Fans think Chas is pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Fans think Chas is pregnant with Al’s baby

Chas went to visit Cain in prison and he told her that Paddy never needed to know about the affair.

Chas realised that if the affair never becomes public knowledge, the police would struggle to find Cain’s motive for killing Al.

Cain said he had got rid of her phone and that her son Aaron, who knew about the affair, wouldn’t say anything.

Chas reluctantly agreed to keep the affair secret, but now fans think she’s pregnant with Al’s baby and she will tell Paddy the truth.

Meanwhile some fans don’t think that Cain killed Al and have come up with different theories about who shot Al.

What do you think?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up 

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

