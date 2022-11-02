Emmerdale: Did Cain kill Al? 5 huge theories on who really pulled the trigger

Emmerdale resident Al Chapman was shot and killed in last night’s episode (Tuesday, November 1).

During an altercation with Cain, both men reached for a shotgun and it went off.

Al died after being shot and Cain was arrested for his murder.

But is Cain the one who pulled the trigger?

Emmerdale: Al Chapman dies

Earlier this week Cain discovered that Al had been having an affair with his sister, Chas.

Cain tricked Al into meeting him in a remote barn and confronted him with a shotgun.

However he put it down, telling Al it was just to get his attention.

The two men began to fight.

But they both reached for the shotgun.

Outside the barn a gunshot was heard.

Al was shot, but fans don’t think Cain did it (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s Emmerdale scenes it was revealed that Al was shot and it looked like he died instantly from his injuries.

Meanwhile Kerry and Chloe were walking by the barn when they heard the gunshot.

Kerry saw Al’s car and went to investigate.

When she walked in she saw Cain holding the gun and her fiancé dead on the floor.

She called out to Chloe to call an ambulance.

At Butler’s Farm, Cain was arrested and after the police questioned him and Kerry, he was charged with Al’s murder.

But did Cain do it?

Fans have come up with different theories about what really happened to Al.

Some fans think Kyle killed Al (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Who really shot Al?

Kyle Winchester

Kyle is the son of Cain and Amy Wyatt. He is also the grandson of Al’s fiancée Kerry.

When the armed police showed up to arrest Cain, they told Cain to come outside.

Soon Kyle came down the stairs and said: “Dad the police are outside.”

Cain looked at Kyle and told him that he’s the oldest and he needs him to step up before hugging him goodbye.

Although Kyle is only 10, fans think that he could’ve been walking by the barn when he spotted Cain and Al fighting, picked up the gun and shot Al.

Now Cain is trying to protect his son.

#emmerdale I’m actually now thinking it was Kyle and Cain is protecting him, I re watched and the gun was away from both Al and Cain Cain looked shocked and Kyle was panicked when the police were outside the house so yeah Kyle shot him in a — Leanne White (@Mammy_white) November 2, 2022

Cain didn’t even try to run away, he went back home. Plus it was Kyle that came down & said the Police were outside like he was looking out for them. Yeah I think Kyle did it, I’m calling it now. #emmerdale — Shareene White (@LifeofShareene) November 1, 2022

Why do I have a gut instinct that maybe it was Kyle?? It was on Moira’s farm so maybe he stumbled across Al and his dad fighting and then picked up the gun🤷‍♀️ #Emmerdale — Jess⁷ (@avonskinggg) November 1, 2022

Aaron knew about Chas and Al’s affair (Credit: ITV)

Aaron Dingle

In Monday’s episode (October 31) Aaron decided to leave the village after he discovered Chas was continuing her affair with Chas.

He disowned Chas before walking away from the village.

But fans are wondering if Aaron came across Al and Cain fighting as he was leaving and shot Al.

We know Aaron was furious about the affair. Did he shoot Al to get revenge?

If there is a twist in this shooting scene, then it's Aaron who shot Al. #emmerdale — Jamal (@Jamal06122771) November 2, 2022

Think there’s a twist @emmerdale and Aaron shot Al not Cain #emmerdale — Donna Marie Watkins (@donnamariewat) November 1, 2022

Paddy has no idea that Chas has been having an affair with Al (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Who really shot Al?

Paddy Kirk

Another theory is that Paddy Kirk was the one who killed Al.

Paddy had no idea about the affair and was planning a night away for him and Chas.

It seemed like Paddy was near the pub when the gunshot went off.

However some fans are wondering if Paddy ended up witnessing Cain and Al’s fight and shot Al to protect his brother-in-law.

I’m thinking Paddy or Aaron has actually shot Al #Emmerdale — Danielle 🍂 (@Danielle92_xo) November 1, 2022

Will we be getting a flash back episode of who killed Al, could you imagine if it was Paddy #Emmerdale — Daisy Duguid (@daisy_duguid) November 1, 2022

Was it Paddy who shot Al in #Emmerdale 🔍 — retired pub landlord (@Michael39884393) November 1, 2022

Chas and Al have been having an affair for months (Credit: ITV)

Chas Dingle

Some fans actually think that Chas killed her lover Al.

#emmerdale

Do we think Chas has a murderer spirit in her? I think she could kill Belle – if she has the guts – just to silence her. — Riley Collins (@RileyCo10852974) November 1, 2022

Maybe Chas will redeem herself and say it was her that killed him, freeing Cain. — DiBi ツ (Diane) 💙 (@Diane6646) November 1, 2022

However the only thing that debunks this theory is that Chas was at the pub and only showed up to Butler’s Farm when Cain was getting arrested.

Did Al accidentally shoot himself? (Credit: ITV)

Al Chapman

Another fan theory is that Al actually shot himself by accident.

Cain and Al were both reaching for the gun.

Some fans think Al got hold of the gun, went to shoot Cain but the bullet bounced off something and hit him instead.

Tenners bet that Al went to shot Cain but Cain moved & Al got himself #Emmerdale — CD13 (@CD13092) November 1, 2022

Cains innocent al shot himself & kerry well didn’t she kill Tracey’s dad? #emmerdale — Ann-Marie Park (@phdannmarie) November 1, 2022

What do you think happened to Al?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

What are your theories? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of tonight’s episode!