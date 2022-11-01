Is Jeff Hordley leaving Emmerdale as Cain is charged with Al’s murder?

Emmerdale resident Cain Dingle was arrested for the murder of Al Chapman in tonight’s episode (Tuesday, November 1), but is Jeff Hordley leaving?

It was revealed in tonight’s Emmerdale that Al was the one who was shot.

Al died from his injuries and Cain was charged with his murder.

But what does this mean for Cain?

Cain confronted Al over this affair with Chas (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Cain confronts Al

In last night’s episode (Monday, October 31) Cain confronted Al with a shotgun after discovering he had been having an affair with his sister Chas.

Cain tricked Al into meeting him at a barn.

He pointed the gun at him but admitted it was just to get his attention.

Cain put the gun down and the two men began to fight.

However they both reached for the gun and a gunshot went off.

Al died after getting shot (Credit: ITV)

In tonight’s episode it was revealed that it was Al who had been shot and it looks like he died instantly.

Meanwhile Al’s fiancée Kerry was walking by the barn with Chloe when she heard the gunshot.

When she spotted Al’s car near the barn she went to investigate and found Cain holding the gun with Al’s body on the floor.

Kerry yelled for Chloe to call an ambulance and police.

Cain ran out of the barn but was later arrested by the armed police.

As he was questioned by police, he said that he was walking by the barn when he heard a gunshot.

When he got there he found Al on the ground and the gun nearby and he picked it up as Kerry came in.

However Kerry told the police that Cain and Al had a long feud and hated each other.

Later Cain was charged with Al’s murder.

But is Jeff Hordley leaving the soap? Will Cain go to prison?

Cain was arrested and charged with Al’s murder (Credit: ITV)

Is Jeff Hordley leaving Emmerdale?

Emmerdale are remaining tight-lipped on what happens next.

This isn’t the first time Cain’s anger has spiralled out of control, however it is the first time his actions have ended in murder.

Unless there’s another twist coming, it looks like Cain could be facing prison.

Meanwhile neither actor Jeff Hordley or Emmerdale have revealed if Jeff is leaving the show.

However when Cain Dingle was crowned Entertainment Daily’s readers’ best Emmerdale character ever, Jeff hinted he could be here to stay.

He said: “I am delighted Cain has won best character. Thanks to all who have voted for him.

“Cain Dingle has been a joy and an honour for me to play for such a long time.

He continued: “I have been blessed with wonderful storylines and script writers and brilliant actors to bounce off.”

“I’ve particularly enjoyed the current storyline with Faith in the 50th and the consequences that come after. I hope you enjoy it.

“Here’s to another 50 years!”

However he said in a recent interview on Loose Women: “I’m worried every year were only on a year’s contract at a time and there’s times of the year when people’s contracts are up and everybody gets nervous.”

With Jeff keeping us guessing, it looks like we will have to wait and see what happens next.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

