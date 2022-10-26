Emmerdale fans turn on Paddy amid Chas and Al’s affair plot

Emmerdale vet Paddy has been oblivious to Chas and Al’s ongoing affair and is doing everything he can to support his wife through her grief.

He’s bared the brunt of Chas’ outbursts simply assuming that these were a result of the grief for Faith.

However, in reality, Chas is taking her anger out on everyone else when she’s the only person at fault.

Now, Emmerdale fans have turned on Paddy for not realising that Chas has been cheating on him.

Paddy can’t see what Chas is doing to him (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Paddy is oblivious to Chas’ affair

Chas and Al have been hiding their affair for quite a while but more recently they’ve struggled to keep it a secret.

With both Belle and Aaron seeing the pair together and discovering the affair, Paddy has remained none the wiser.

Over the past few weeks, Chas and Al have had not-so-secret conversations outside The Woolpack, in public.

Al even rushed to Chas’ side in the storm and left his fiancée, Kerry, to help herself.

With Chas starting to go on a random walk to clear her head, leaving Paddy with no clue where she’d gone, she’s given him lots of red flags.

Yet, Paddy has just taken everything at face value.

Even after Aaron’s sudden decision to leave the village, Paddy has failed to see the true reason behind Aaron’s departure.

With Paddy constantly ignoring the obvious signs, fans are turning on him over Chas and Al’s affair.

Oh Paddy! (Credit: ITV)

Fans have turned on Paddy

They reckon he’s been taken for a mug.

One fan said: “I wish Paddy would wake up when it comes to Chas acting strange around him!”

I wish paddy would wake up when it comes to Chas acting strange around him! #Emmerdale — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) October 25, 2022

So now Chaz is in love with Al sigh Paddy deserves so much better than her he is being played for a chump. #Emmerdale — Tamica Gates (@tamica76) October 25, 2022

#Emmerdale Is Paddy not suspicious why his wife and son are not getting along??? — Georgia_DD (@GeorgiaBowring) October 25, 2022

Another viewer commented: “So now Chas is in love with Al, sigh, Paddy deserves so much better than her. He is being played for a chump.”

A third fan questioned: “Is Paddy not suspicious why his wife and her son are not getting along?”

Will Paddy find out the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Will Paddy wake up?

Chas and Aaron’s fall-out is bound to start ringing alarm bells for Paddy.

Surely, he’ll realise that it’s more than just grief talking.

Or will he carry on thinking that his relationship with Chas is fine?

Chas is planning on going on the run with Al.

Will she leave before Paddy works things out?

