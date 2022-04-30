Emmerdale: 4 predictions about Cain and Chas Dingle’s huge new storyline

Emmerdale boss Laura Shaw has revealed there will be a major Cain and Chas Dingle storyline coming this year.

The siblings will be seen in a big Dales plot together.

Emmerdale has announced a major new Cain and Chas storyline (Credit: ITV)

Laura teased: “Cain and Chas is our most loved sibling pairing. They have a lot going on as Faith’s secret from the big week will impact them.

“We’re about to start shooting a special episode that made me cry. It explores more of their rich history and how their upbringing hugely affects the decisions they make in the present.

“Beyond this we will certainly see that not all the decisions are good ones.”

But what is the big storyline…

Will Faith come clean about what she’s hiding? (Credit: ITV)

Faith’s cancer is back

With Faith going off the deep-end soon it seems likely that the big sibling storyline will involve her.

And if her past behaviour is anything to go by, then Faith is either worried her cancer has returned – or knows it has.

Perhaps it will be fatal – what else could bring the siblings together?

Emmerdale: Shadrach isn’t their dad

A drunken abuser, Shadrach was never a decent dad.

And when Faith abandoned her kids with him to escape, she left them to fend for themselves.

But what if Shadrach isn’t their dad – and what if their biological father is set to make an appearance?

Ignoring the whole Zak thing, obviously.

Is Cain secretly adopted? (Credit: ITV)

Cain adopted

For a man who values the Dingle code and family to a degree that would make Peggy Mitchell uncomfortable, it would be a shock if it turns out Cain isn’t a biological Dingle.

Not that being a Dingle biologically speaking is such a prize.

They make the cast of Deliverance look like they belong on University Challenge for the most part.

But if Faith is hiding Cain’s adoption then expect fireworks.

Cain wants Al dead in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Cain becomes a killer

For years Cain has been this terrifying villain – but he’s never actually killed anyone.

Could the feud between Cain and Al finally change that?

And could Al’s victim Chas be involved too? A sibling adventure in murder perhaps?

