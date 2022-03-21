Emmerdale: Noah to hurt Amelia again after cruel behaviour?

Emmerdale star Daisy Campbell, who plays Amelia Spencer, has teased what’s to come in her character’s storyline for her character after Noah’s cruelty.

But could he hurt her again?

Emmerdale: What happened between Noah and Amelia?

Recently Noah Dingle has been trying to win back ex-girlfriend Chloe, who broke up with him following his horrible behaviour towards her.

In an attempt to make Chloe jealous, 18-year-old Noah began flirting with Amelia, who is 15, knowing she had a crush on him.

Amelia had a crush on Noah (Credit: ITV)

He even tried to get her to go back to his after giving her alcohol.

However when Chloe made it clear she was no longer interested in Noah, he was cruel to Amelia.

He told her he was just using her and ‘no one would look at her twice.’

Amelia was left heartbroken by Noah’s words.

But after Al and Matty overheard Noah making horrible comments about Amelia, Al warned him to keep away from the young girl.

Amelia was heartbroken by Noah’s cruel words (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Daisy Campbell teases there’s more to come for Amelia

Now Amelia actress Daisy Campbell has revealed there is more to come for her character teasing she could be ‘hurt’ along the way.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, she said: “I can’t say too much but it is going to be one of my favourite stories in the end. There is a lot coming up for a Amelia, a lot more than before, we will see her growing up and she might well be hurt along the way.”

She added: “I feel so lucky and grateful to have the opportunity for this story. Whenever they give me something like this I feel lucky.

“I love that all the teens are working together again, it’s great to work with people all the similar age.”

Will Noah hurt Amelia again?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

