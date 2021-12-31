Emmerdale SPOILERS: Shock New Year’s Eve proposal tonight

Emmerdale spoilers for New Year’s Eve reveal Billy asks Dawn to marry him, but what will she say?

Recently Billy dumped Meena and got back together with his ex-girlfriend Dawn.

However in an attempt to keep Billy in her life, Meena told him she was pregnant, when she wasn’t.

She recently claimed to have had a miscarriage after being caught up in the Woolpack explosion.

Feeling bad that she would be alone New Year, Billy invited Meena to his New Year’s Eve party.

Emmerdale spoilers: Billy asks Dawn to marry him!

Love is in the air (Credit: ITV)

On New Year’s Eve Billy Fletcher asks his girlfriend, Dawn Taylor that all important question.

It seems like Billy and Dawn have only been back together for five minutes after reuniting when her son Lucas goes missing.

Billy helped her look and they couldn’t resist their feelings any longer, sharing a kiss and committing to trying again.

Billy has always wanted to be a happy family with Dawn and her young son, Lucas.

Billy proposes to Dawn (Credit: ITV)

Will Dawn say yes and make his wish come true before 2022 starts? And what will Meena do when she finds out Billy wants to marry Dawn?

Meena taking Manpreet hostage

Meanwhile, Billy and Dawn are unaware that Meena is a serial killer.

Meena’s sister Manpreet started to get closer to the truth and realised Meena’s plans to plant drugs at Dawn’s house and call social services.

Meena is currently holding her sister hostage and has told her about the four murders she’s committed.

Will Manpreet escape or will she become Meena’s next victim?

