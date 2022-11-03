Emmerdale: The moment Chas and Al’s affair is exposed – and by who?

Emmerdale fans think they know who will expose Chas and Al’s affair.

Earlier this week, Cain discovered Chas and Al’s affair and confronted Al.

However their altercation took a dark turn when Al was shot dead.

Cain was arrested and told Chas to keep the affair quiet so it didn’t look like he had any motive.

But Emmerdale fans think they know who will expose Chas’s secret.

Chas has been cheating on Paddy with Al, but Paddy still doesn’t know the truth (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chas and Al’s affair

For months Chas and Al have been having a secret relationship.

At one point they were caught by Chas’s cousin Belle. She demanded Chas end things with Al and she did.

However she re-started her affair just a few days later.

Recently Chas’s son Aaron found out too and this week he left, having washed his hands of his mum.

Meanwhile Chas and Al have been planning to leave the village together.

Cain confronted Al over the affair, but Al ended up dead (Credit: ITV)

Cain started to wonder why Aaron and Chas had fallen out. But he soon discovered Chas’s secret phone with evidence proving she’d been having an affair with Al.

He tricked Al into meeting and confronted him with a shotgun.

But he told him the gun was just to get his attention and the two men began to fight.

They both reached for the gun and a shot was fired – but viewers only heard it. It was revealed in the next episode that Al had been shot and killed.

As Kerry heard the gunshot, she went to investigate and found Cain standing over Al’s dead body holding the gun.

She called the police and Cain was later arrested and charged with Al’s murder.

Meanwhile Chas witnessed her brother getting arrested and discovered her secret lover was dead.

She went back to the pub and told her family that Al was dead.

Belle noticed that Chas was visibly shaken up and asked Chas if she was okay.

Belle knows about the affair, but will she say anything? (Credit: ITV)

Chas visits Cain in prison

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, November 3) Chas visited Cain in prison.

He told her that there was no reason Paddy needed to find out about the affair.

Chas realised that if she didn’t tell Paddy and the affair was never exposed, it would mean the police wouldn’t be able to find out Cain’s motive for killing Al.

Cain told his sister that he had got rid of her phone and that Aaron wouldn’t say anything about the affair.

However fans pointed out that Belle knew about Chas and Al’s affair and she could be the one to expose the secret.

Come on Belle!!! Spill the major tea!!!!!!!!!! #Emmerdale — Swalk (@Samanth22356123) November 2, 2022

Don't forget Chas Belle knows about your affair and could tell Paddy at any point. 😬#Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGSoapKing11) November 2, 2022

Has Chas forgotten the only other person who knows about her affair with Al is Belle. #Emmerdale — Dan Indyk (@Dan240993) November 2, 2022

#emmerdale

When will this secret knowledge of Belle end? pic.twitter.com/yPeN7XsMQu — Ray Ghost (@SpookTooSoon) November 2, 2022

Belle needs to tell everyone especially Paddy what she knows. #emmerdale — Lily (@Lilyyflo12) November 1, 2022

Don’t forget Belle knows the truth about Chas #emmerdale — (Miss) Bernice Tucker (@BernieTucker66) November 2, 2022

Cain might of agreed to keep quiet (For now) no affair, no real motive but isn't Chas kinda totally forgetting one or two things? Firstly Cain's not the only one who knows – Belle & Aaron & Aaron's already made clear where his loyalties lie. Secondly Al's phone? #Emmerdale 🤔 — GrianneDoherty33 (@griannedoherty3) November 2, 2022

Will Belle tell Paddy the truth?

Belle had no idea the affair re-started, but it’s clear she was suspicious over Chas’s reaction to Al’s death.

If the affair becomes public knowledge, the police will be able to find Cain’s motive for killing Al, meaning he could face a long time in prison.

Will Belle tell Paddy the truth, or will she keep it a secret to help her brother?

