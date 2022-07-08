Emmerdale: Meena needs to return and kill these 6 characters

Emmerdale has a problem – but one that a returning Meena Jutla could easily solve.

There’s quite a lot of dullness and quite a lot of deadwood in the village at the moment.

So it’s time for Meena to spring herself out of prison and come to kill these six characters.

David Metcalfe betrayed Meena – and worse – bored Emmerdale viewers (Credit: ITV)

David Metcalfe

If cheating on every girlfriend he’s ever had wasn’t bad enough, David has now got his claws into Emmerdale royalty Victoria Sugden.

He’s even managed to convince her to sell her grandmother Annie’s beloved land to bail him out of his money troubles.

For that alone Meena must return like an avenging angel and cut him down where he stands.

Jamie Tate

He might not be in the village anymore, but if Meena’s going to go to the trouble of escaping prison, she may as well enjoy a holiday while she’s at it.

It would put an end to the endless worries that Jamie might one day return to Emmerdale.

Plus it would provide a fitting end to Meena when Kim finds out what she’s done and unleashes the fury of a thousand suns on the serial killer.

Save us from more caravan drama, please (Credit: ITV)

Sam Dingle

If nothing else it would be a mercy for Emmerdale viewers.

We would be saved from another caravan storyline. Or Sam being a hapless game keeper, secretly stealing from Kim Tate’s land.

Every village might need its idiot, but Sam has worn out his welcome.

Who else should Meena kill in Emmerdale?

Kerry is a killer who escaped justice so take her, Meena (Credit: ITV)

Kerry Wyatt

She killed Frank and she got away with it.

If the soap gods are not going to claim their vengeance then entrance stage right Meena to do it for them.

Plus she may be one of the most annoying soap characters to exist.

Dirty cheat Chas has enraged Emmerdale fans (Credit: ITV)

Chas Dingle

After the last few weeks in Emmerdale – could there be anyone else on the list?

Our Lady of Terminal Awfulness needs to be put down – and Meena should be allowed to enjoy it.

None of this leaving her in a fire nonsense – a proper bridge plunge and rock job.

Justice for Paddy etc.

A Dingle – ANY Dingle

Frankly with the sheer number of Dingles swarming the village, we need Meena back in Emmerdale to cull them back humanely.

Or not. Doesn’t have to be that humane.

As long as she goes through the clan like a knife through butter, or a cold snap through the House of Lords, then we’ll be happy.

